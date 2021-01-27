BLOOMINGTON -- Senior Kerigan Dowhy of the Bemidji State women’s hockey team was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Goaltender of the Week on Tuesday.

The netminder finished 1-1-0 against Minnesota Duluth last weekend, and totaled 76 saves over the two contests, good for second in the country this past week. Dowhy conceded only one goal over the series, which featured two overtime games. BSU took the first 1-0 Friday, and UMD claimed the second on Saturday by the same score.

The native of The Pas, Manitoba, posted a career-high 46 saves in Friday’s win. Dowhy finished the weekend with a shutout streak of 177 minutes, 54 seconds, establishing a new program record.

The award is the fourth for Dowhy in her career and the first she’s earned this season.

The Beavers will next travel to Mankato for a WCHA series at Minnesota State, Jan. 29-30.