The bone-bruising art of shot blocking has become an area of expertise for a pair of Bemidji State women’s hockey players.

Senior defenseman Mak Langei has put her body on the line for an NCAA-leading 47 blocked shots this season. That’s 10 more than the next closest player, and at a clip of nearly four per game.

Not to be outdone, at third nationally in blocks is fellow Beaver senior blueliner Tina Kampa, who has laid out for 36 blocks.

“Getting blocked shots is a big accomplishment,” Langei said. “But I think our whole (defensive) corps this year has been having quite a few blocked shots. Obviously you get little bruises, you get some stings here or there. But at the end of the day, if we can help stop a goal from going in the net, that’s all that really matters.”

“It takes courage to do that,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “Sometimes you’ll see Mak and she’ll be acting like a goalie. She won’t just block them with her shin pads. She’ll be blocking them with her arms. She’ll do whatever she can. She’ll lay out when she has to. Tina is the same way. They do a tremendous job of getting in shot lanes.”

Shot blocking was one component in BSU’s Western Collegiate Hockey Association series split with Minnesota Duluth last weekend.

Goaltender Kerigan Dowhy totaled a career-high 46 saves in Friday’s 1-0 overtime win. The senior blanked UMD through regulation Saturday with the visitors prevailing 1-0 in overtime.

When all was said and done, Dowhy had gone 177 minutes, 54 seconds consecutively without allowing a goal, setting a new Bemidji State program record. Consequently, Dowhy earned WCHA goalie of the week honors.

“That’s a tremendous accomplishment for her,” Scanlan said of the shutout streak. “But I think she would say her teammates had a big part of it. I think that Saturday we did a much better job of not allowing second and third (chance) opportunities.”

Dowhy acknowledged the role her shot blockers played on the weekend after Saturday’s game.

“Having shot blockers up there makes my job a lot easier,” the netminder said.

Langei not only blocked shots, but buried the game-winning goal Friday. She even called her shot during a timeout moments earlier.

“Mak looks right at me and she goes, ‘I’m gonna get it. I’m gonna bury it top shelf. We’re gonna win this game,’” Scanlan recalled. “And just the look on her face and the way she was saying it, I’m going, ‘Alright, go ahead.’ And sure enough, it plays out exactly like that.”

Langei and her teammates had discussed what they were planning to do, and she affirmed to her coach what she was aiming to accomplish.

“I got lucky in that case where it was able to get a good deflection and get over (the goalie) into the back of the net,” Langei said. “But I’d say a lot of that had to do with Reece (Hunt), who had a great pick, and Clair (DeGeorge) had a clean (faceoff) win.”

Bemidji State earned three WCHA standings points from the win, and they’ll look to pick up more this weekend at Minnesota State, Friday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Jan. 30.

The teams have met four times already this season with BSU going 0-3-1, including losses of 2-1 and 4-0 earlier this month in Bemidji. The Beavers sit one point back of St. Cloud State for sixth and trail fifth-place MSU by 3.5 points in the league standings.