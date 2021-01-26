Wyatt Mattfield

Sophomore, boys hockey

Wyatt Mattfield made his presence known for Bemidji during Friday night’s rout over Crookston in the Lumberjacks’ home opener. The sophomore forward was one of the biggest contributors of a 12-goal onslaught, scoring once and dishing out another two assists to share the team high of three points with Nathan Alto and Cole Matetich. Mattfield scored in the third period and assisted on goals in the first and third. BHS tallied at least three goals in each frame, snapping a 15-game losing streak and producing the program’s most goals in nearly 11 years in the process.