Wild winger Jordan Greenway talked all offseason about taking the next step as a player. No doubt seeing Team USA buddy Luke Kunin get traded during the 2020 NHL draft got Greenway’s undivided attention.

With general manager Bill Guerin giving the Wild roster a facelift, and clearly showing he is unafraid to shake things up, Greenway knew if he wanted to stick with the Wild long term, he had to elevate his game.

Which is exactly what he has done through the first six games of this season. He has produced five points (one goal, four assists), trailing only star rookie Kirill Kaprizov for the team lead, and has helped the Wild get off to a 4-2-0 start.

Maybe more importantly, Greenway, 23, looks like a thoroughbred on the ice, using his massive 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame to dominate in both zones. His work throughout the offseason appears to be making a difference so far.

“Whether I’m on the scoresheet or not, I’ve been moving a lot better,” Greenway said. “It is nice knowing all the preparation that was put in has paid off.”

Still, Greenway acknowledges this has been a very small sample size. He knows he has gone through hot streaks like this in the past, only to follow them up by vanishing into thin air.

“There’s still work to be done,” he said. “It’s nice to get off to a good start and have confidence. I know I can do it. Now it’s about continuing to grow.”

That mentality exemplifies Greenway’s growth as a player. While there were stretches early in his career when he would rest on his laurels after a few good games, he wants to be more than a flash in the pan in his third full season with the Wild.

It’s a shift in focus that coach Dean Evason has noticed since Greenway arrived at training camp. He truly wants to be the best player he can possibly be, according to Evason, and that is obvious to anyone who watches him on a daily basis.

“I think his step forward is off the ice as much as it is on the ice,” Evason said. “Just his maturity level and his professionalism, coming to work ready to play every night. That has translated into his play on the ice. He’s been a horse. He’s been big and strong, and he’s played the game the proper way.”

Asked about the key to his stellar play this season, Greenway points to the fact that he gets to play alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite Marcus Foligno. All three players boast the size and strength to control the game, and that’s exactly what they have done.

“That’s our mindset,” Foligno said. “We are a line that’s been here for a bit and has that chemistry. It’s been good. We just want to keep it going.”

As for Greenway, he said he’s thrilled with the play of his line, and wants to continue to find ways to keep improving his own game.

That explains why he stayed late after practice on Saturday, working on skills with Kaprizov, who has one goal and five assists — and nearly pulled off the best goal the franchise has ever seen the night before.

“I like to talk to him and see what he does out there and how he thinks,” Greenway said of Kaprizov. “There are obviously things I can learn from him.”

Any chance Greenway tries some of Kaprizov’s moves in a game?

“I don’t plan to bring that out in my game any time soon,” Greenway said with a laugh. “I’ll stay in my lane and shoot it.”