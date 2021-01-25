BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team will host Minnesota State in a single game this Friday, Jan. 29, after its home series against Lake Superior State was postponed, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Monday morning.

Recent COVID-19 testing results and adherence to isolation and quarantine protocols within the LSSU program forced the postponement of the Beavers’ league series with the Lakers that had been set for Jan. 29-30. COVID-19 protocols within the Alabama Huntsville program also caused a nonconference series at Minnesota State scheduled for this Thursday and Friday to be postponed.

As a result of the postponements, an opening was found for BSU and Minnesota State to reschedule their postponed Nov. 23 nonconference game. Puck drop is set for 4:07 p.m. Friday at the Sanford Center.

The postponed series versus Lake Superior State is the second for Bemidji State in the last three weekends. A Jan. 15-16 series at home against UAH was rescheduled for March 5-6.

The Chargers have now had six consecutive games postponed, while the Lakers have now had four postponed in a row.

The Beavers are now up to nine games postponed or canceled this season: Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota State, Nov. 27-28 at Minnesota State, Dec. 4-5 at Northern Michigan, Jan. 15-16 vs. UAH and Jan. 29-30 vs. LSSU. The Nov. 27-28 series at MSU was rescheduled and played Dec. 18-19. The Dec. 4-5 contests will not be rescheduled.

BSU (5-4-2, 1-1-0 WCHA) will look to extend a three-game winning streak in their meeting against No. 3 Minnesota State on Friday.