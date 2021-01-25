Anthony LaPanta took over as FSN's play-by-play announcer for Minnesota Wild telecasts in 2012. He joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten to discuss this season's Wild team, memories of Hockey Day Minnesota and his love of cooking. LaPanta also has worked some recent Minnesota Gophers men's hockey games for FSN and he talks about this season's Gophers. LaPanta shares memories of how Hockey Day Minnesota got started and how he and Kevin Gorg got into an accident driving back from one of the early events.
RELATED STORIES:
Play-by-play announcer Wally Shaver discusses his career, his father Al's broadcasting career, the North Stars and the current Gophers men's hockey team
Judd Zulgad on the excitement of the Wild's Kaprizov debut, memories of Met Center, the North Stars
Color commentator Dave Starman discusses Team USA's gold medal win at world junior championships, the NCHC Pod, calling games from a studio, Ben Holden and more