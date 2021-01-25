Anthony LaPanta took over as FSN's play-by-play announcer for Minnesota Wild telecasts in 2012. He joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten to discuss this season's Wild team, memories of Hockey Day Minnesota and his love of cooking. LaPanta also has worked some recent Minnesota Gophers men's hockey games for FSN and he talks about this season's Gophers. LaPanta shares memories of how Hockey Day Minnesota got started and how he and Kevin Gorg got into an accident driving back from one of the early events.

