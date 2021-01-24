BEMIDJI -- For the second day in a row, netminder Kerigan Dowhy posted a shutout through all 60 minutes of regulation. Only on Saturday, it was No. 6 Minnesota Duluth that prevailed 1-0 in overtime against the Bemidji State women’s hockey team, a reversal of Friday’s result.

The lone goal arrived 3 minutes, 23 seconds into overtime Saturday afternoon, as the Bulldogs (6-4-0) split the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.

Nina Jobst-Smith tallied the game-winner after receiving a stretch pass from Gabbie Hughes that led to a breakaway goal during the 3-on-3 overtime.

The Beavers (2-8-2) challenged the play and the officials reviewed whether UMD had too many players on the ice. The UMD skater was ruled to have been within five feet of the bench area when Jobst-Smith received the pass, and the goal stood.

Dowhy totaled 30 saves Saturday, which combined with her 46-save shutout to open the series, gave her a whopping 76 saves on the weekend while conceding only one goal. She went more than 125 minutes without allowing a goal over the course of the two overtime contests.

“To shut out that team two nights in a row, plus the amount of overtime that she played, that’s remarkable,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “She was just sharp all weekend with really tracking the puck well. I thought our defense did a really good job cleaning up rebounds today.”

“I go into every game just hoping to give my team a chance,” Dowhy said of her weekend performance. “It’s not like I go in hoping for games like these, but I try to focus on what I can control and sometimes it just goes my way like that.”

The Beavers helped Dowhy’s cause by laying out for 25 blocked shots Saturday.

The Bulldogs were denied on four power-play opportunities, and stayed out of the penalty box to deprive Bemidji State of any power-play chances.

Scoring was hard to come by for either team.

Entering overtime Saturday, UMD had scored only one goal against a goalie in its last 12 periods. BSU has been held to one goal or less in seven of its last eight games.

“Scoring in this league is really hard,” Dowhy said. “It’s tough when we don’t score. Obviously it’s hard to win games that way, but overall I’m really proud of my team’s effort. I thought our (defensive-zone play) was really well.”

“It was a little different game (than Friday),” Scanlan said. “I thought we did a better job not allowing as many rush chances as we did yesterday. They took it to us pretty good for most of the game. I thought today we did a little better job.”

The Beavers earned three points on the weekend, and trail St. Cloud State by one point for sixth place in the WCHA. They’ll travel to Mankato next weekend, Jan. 29-30, to take on fifth-place Minnesota State, whom BSU trails by 3.5 points, with a chance to move up in the standings.

“It’s an opportunity to make up even more ground,” Scanlan said. “I liked a lot of things about the way we played. We'll just keep working and keep getting better.”

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 1, Bemidji State 0 (OT)

UMD 0 0 0 1 -- 1

BSU 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 1, UMD, Jobst-Smith (Hughes), 3:23.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (30-31); UMD, Soderberg (17-17).