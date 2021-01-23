BEMIDJI -- Finally, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team felt at home again.

The Lumberjacks thrashed Crookston in a home-opening 12-2 victory Friday night at First National Rink. The victory snapped a 15-game losing streak that dated back to Jan. 7, 2020, at Crookston, and also marked their first win on home ice since Feb. 14, 2019, against Thief River Falls.

The last time BHS won by 10 or more goals was an 11-0 victory over Warroad in February 2016. The contest also marked the most goals scored in a game by the Jacks since a 14-0 victory over River Lakes in February 2010.

Bemidji has long dominated the series with the Pirates. Crookston’s last win over BHS came all the way back in January 2006.

The win improved the Lumberjacks to 1-3 on the season, while the Pirates dropped to 0-2.

A trio of Jacks tallied two goals apiece: Hunter Marcotte, Wyatt Mattfield and Cooper Malkowski. Six other Bemidji players scored, including Nathan Alto, Lincoln Huerd, Ethan Maish, Wylee Gladen, Colton Pickett and Grant Declusin.

Goaltender Tanner Rebischke even picked up a secondary assist on a BHS goal, in addition to earning the win in net.

The Jacks outscored Crookston 4-1 in the first, 3-1 in the second and 5-0 in the third.

Marcotte scored the eventual game-winning goal at 14:37 of the first period.

Bemidji outshot the Pirates 56-16.

The Lumberjacks will next hit the ice for a 7:15 p.m. tilt at St. Cloud on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Bemidji 12, Crookston 2

CHS 1 1 0 -- 2

BHS 4 3 5 -- 12

First period -- 1, BHS, Alto (unassisted), 5:23, SH; 2, CHS, Longoria (Doda), 5:54, PP; 3, BHS, Huerd (unassisted), 10:44, PP; 4, BHS, Marcotte (Mattfield, Savard), 14:37; 5, BHS, Maish (Gladen, Rebischke), 15:55.

Second period -- 6, BHS, Mattfield (Voge), 2:38; 7, BHS, Gladen (Pickett, Maish), 5:01; 8, CHS, Andringa (unassisted), 7:43; 9, BHS, Marcotte (Matetich, Dickinson), 15:30, PP.

Third period -- 10, BHS, Mattfield (unassisted), 1:12; 11, BHS, Malkowski (Hammitt), 6:22; 12, BHS, Pickett (Alto, Mattfield), 7:35; 13, BHS, Declusin (Matetich, Seeger), 9:20; 14, BHS, Malkowski (Alto, Seeger), 16:30.