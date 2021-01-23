BEMIDJI -- Goaltender Kerigan Dowhy posted a career-best 46-save shutout and defenseman Mak Langei netted the overtime winner in a 1-0 victory for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team Friday night at the Sanford Center. The win over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth snapped the Beavers’ eight-game winless streak.

Midway through 3-on-3 overtime, Langei flipped a fluttering shot over the right shoulder of netminder Emma Soderberg to bring on the celebrations at the 2:23 mark of the period.

Both of Bemidji State’s wins this season have come in overtime. BSU is 2-1-2 in games that extend beyond the third period.

The shutout was the first of the season for Dowhy and the third of her career.

The Beavers were outshot 46-18 for the game. Each team finished 0-for-1 on the power play.

BSU improved to 2-7-2, while the Bulldogs fell to 5-4-0. UMD was playing in its first road game in more than two months, a 7-3 win Nov. 21 at Minnesota State.

Bemidji State will look to sweep the series when the teams square off at 4:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 1, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 0 (OT)

UMD 0 0 0 0 -- 0

BSU 0 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 1, BSU, Langei (unassisted), 2:23.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (46-46); UMD, Soderberg (17-18).