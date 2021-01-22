On the strength of a 50-13 advantage in shots on goal, the Cardinals (3-0) posted a 5-2 victory over the Lumberjacks (0-3) from the Willmar Civic Center.

Bailey Olson led the hosts with a hat trick and an assist. After winning a faceoff in the team’s offensive zone, the senior forward swooped by a Bemidji defender before beating senior goaltender Nettie Kimble glove-side for the game’s first goal 5 minutes, 27 seconds into the first period. Later in the first, she collected her second score with a wrist shot near the slot to make it 2-0.

With the Cardinals up 3-1 midway through the second, Olson completed the hat trick after receiving a helper from senior forward Madison Garberding.

Earlier in the period, Garberding and senior forward Jaidon Bredesen assisted on a goal from junior forward Nina Dawson.

As with eighth-grader Samantha Nistler’s second-period goal, the Lumberjacks again cut their deficit to two following a goal from sophomore forward Bella Webb 8:39 into the third. Willmar got that goal back two minutes later when Olson picked up an assist on a score from freshman forward Sophia Quinn.

The home team put up 14 shots on goal in the first, 17 in the second and 19 in the third. Bemidji did not register a shot on goal through the first 11 minutes of play.

Cardinals sophomore goaltender Halle Mortensen had 11 saves to earn the victory. Kimble finished with 45 stops.

The Lumberjacks will return home to face St. Cloud at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Willmar 5, Bemidji 2

BHS 0 1 1 -- 2

WIL 2 1 2 -- 5

First period -- 1, WIL, Olson (Larson), 5:27; 2, WIL, Olson (Quinn), 12:07.

Second period -- 3, WIL, Dawson (Bredesen, Garberding), 0:35; 4, BHS, S. Nistler (Leitner, Webb), 5:18, PP.

Third period -- 5, WIL, Olson (Garberding), 7:24; 6, BHS, Webb (S. Nistler, M. Nistler), 8:39; 7, WIL, Quinn (Olson), 10:54.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (45-50); WIL, Mortensen (11-13).