For the second game in a row, the senior captain’s late-game heroics lifted the Bemidji State men’s hockey team to a victory over Bowling Green. Somoza broke a 1-1 tie with 41 seconds to go in regulation, handing BSU a 2-1 nonconference win Thursday evening over the No. 5 Falcons.

“We were kind of working them down low and getting a lot of shots to start,” Somoza said, “and we just carried that first (period) all the way through three periods. It was nice to finish them off before overtime this time.”

Somoza found himself in a similar position in the Beavers’ last game two weeks ago when he buried a goal 13 seconds into overtime in a 4-3 victory at Bowling Green (14-3-0).

“Maybe a little bit of luck,” Somoza said when asked how he’s been able to deliver in late-game situations. “I’ve been trying to focus on shooting the puck a little bit more this year, and they seem to be going in. It’s working out.”

Bemidji State (4-4-2) is now responsible for two of the Falcons’ three losses this season. All three games between the teams, including a 3-2 BGSU win to open the season series, have been decided by one goal.

“It just shows you how even the teams are,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “These games against Bowling Green are nail-biters. You don’t know what’s going to happen until the buzzer goes.”

Bowling Green was held to its fewest shots on goal (26) all season, and also conceded the most shots on goal (38) to this date.

“We just attacked them aggressively,” Somoza said. “We were trying to cause as many turnovers as we could.”

Lukas Sillinger put the Beavers on top six minutes into the game. The freshman blocked a shot from teammate Kyle Looft, collected the puck and flung it past goaltender Eric Dop.

Later during a 2-on-1 rush, Brandon Kruse’s shot deflected off a defender’s skate and into the back of the net, leveling the score at 1-1 with four minutes to play in the first.

Playing at home for the first time in more than a month, Bemidji State continued to get the best of the visitors over the ensuing two periods.

Each team saw only one power-play chance. BGSU went on the man advantage midway through the third period, but BSU shut it down.

With the game still tied and the clock winding down in the final minute, Ross Armour dropped a pass back to Eric Martin in the left circle. Martin couldn’t cleanly corral the puck, but Somoza was there to bury the game-winner past a screened Dop.

“I was trying to throw it on net because I knew some guys were there, kept it on the ice and I don’t think the goalie even saw it,” Somoza said. “It just went right between his legs and in. I was a little bit surprised, but it was good to get that.”

Dop was pulled for the extra skater with 21 seconds to go, but the Falcons again found themselves on the wrong end of a close game with the Beavers.

Zach Driscoll stopped 25 of 26 shots to improve to 4-4-2, while Dop dropped to 8-2-0 despite his 36-save outing.

Bemidji State will look to sweep the nonconference series when the teams return to the Sanford Center at 2:07 p.m. on Friday.

Bemidji State 2, No. 5 Bowling Green 1

BGSU 1 0 0 -- 1

BSU 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU, L. Sillinger (Looft, Harris), 6:28; 2, BGSU, Kruse (unassisted), 15:54.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, BSU, Somoza (Martin, Armour), 19:19.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (25-26); BGSU, Dop (36-38).