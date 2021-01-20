BLOOMINGTON -- The shootout result from last Saturday’s women’s hockey game between Bemidji State and St. Cloud State has been vacated due to an incorrect application of the shootout rules by game officials, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Wednesday.

The Jan. 16 game ended in a 2-2 tie after the five-minute overtime period and proceeded to a shootout. The Beavers were deemed to have won the shootout 1-0 after two rounds. However, the shootout was conducted as a sudden-victory event, rather than a three-round event followed by sudden-victory, if needed, as mandated by NCAA rules.

Mya Neugent scored the lone goal of the shootout in the second round while the Huskies failed to convert on their second-round attempt. Officials declared the shootout over at that point, but the shootout actually should have continued to a third round. The WCHA used a sudden-victory shootout format prior to this season.

The WCHA Advisory Council voted unanimously Wednesday to award 1.5 standings points from the contest to each team as a result of the error. The final score remains 2-2.

BSU had originally earned two standings points from the game, and SCSU had earned one. Bemidji State now has 6.5 standings points and trails sixth-place St. Cloud State by four points.