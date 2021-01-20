Two weeks ago, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team and Bowling Green met in a barnburner of a series at the Falcons’ Slater Family Ice Arena. Those same teams will be back at it again, only this time, it’ll be on the Beavers’ home ice.

“It was one of the best series I’ve ever coached in,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “It reminded me of that Mankato series at the end of the year last year. For having 250 people in the stands, it was awesome hockey. It was intense, it was competitive. … Talking to some pro scouts that were there, they said it was some of the best hockey they’ve seen in a long time themselves.”

The No. 6/7 Falcons prevailed 3-2 in the series opener. Bemidji State rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the finale and Ethan Somoza delivered the overtime-winner to clinch a 4-3 victory on Jan. 8.

“It felt like a playoff situation,” said sophomore defenseman Elias Rosén. “It was a really intense series. We battled for the whole two games. Both could have gone either way.”

The Beavers (3-4-2, 1-1-0 WCHA) will be well-rested for their next encounter with Bowling Green, a nonconference series that is set for Thursday, Jan. 21, and Friday, Jan. 22. COVID-19 issues within the Alabama Huntsville program forced the postponement of last weekend’s games at BSU.

The last time Bemidji State played the same opponent four games in a row was in March of 2013 when they faced Minnesota at home to close out the regular season before meeting again in the first round of the WCHA playoffs one week later in Minneapolis.

BGSU took care of business last weekend with a home sweep of Northern Michigan. The Falcons (14-2-0, 3-1-0 WCHA) have now risen to No. 5 in both national polls.

Unexpectedly facing an open weekend, the Beavers played small intrasquad games this past week and felt good about where they stood. Of course, they’d rather have been playing outside competition, but the team is still hoping to ride the momentum from their momentous win two weeks ago.

“We played very well against Bowling Green. We just wanted to make sure to keep everything fresh for the games going into Huntsville last weekend,” Serratore said. “Obviously the games were never played, but that was our mentality and our mindset.”

Rosén back in the lineup

Rosén was back in action for the team’s first series against Bowling Green after missing four games due to injury.

The sophomore blueliner’s return was a welcomed one following a stellar rookie campaign in 2019-20. The native of Mora, Sweden, tied for the national scoring lead among freshman defensemen with 24 points from five goals and 19 assists.

Rosén’s presence on the power play has been especially vital after notching 14 points, including 12 assists, on the man advantage a year ago. He earned helpers on two goals in the 4-3 overtime win at BGSU, with one coming on the power play.

“It’s mostly… just creating some space for yourself and trying to get it through,” Rosén said of snaking shots through the Falcons’ defense. “They’re a really good defensive team. They’re blocking a lot of shots. I saw that last weekend. I wasn’t really ready for it, but I think we can get even more shots in and contest their goalie more.”

The sophomore is eager for another shot at Bowling Green.

“It felt really fun to play those games again after being off a couple weeks there,” Rosén said of his absence. “Hopefully this series goes even better and we can get two wins out of it.”

At a glance

Who: BSU vs. Bowling Green

Where: Sanford Center

When: 5:07 p.m. Thursday; 2:07 p.m. Friday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM

Web stream: FloHockey.tv