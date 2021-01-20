WARROAD -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team struck first, but Warroad scored five unanswered goals to cruise to a 5-1 win Tuesday night in Warroad.

The game began for the Lumberjacks (0-3) just as their trip to Roseau did last week: with Ethan Maish handing them an early 1-0 lead. Maish netted his third goal of the season at 8:20 of the first period from a chip off the boards by Wyatt Mattfield, earning the sophomore his first varsity assist.

The Warriors (3-0), ranked No. 4 in Class A, needed only 55 seconds to gain the lead.

Jayson Shaugabay leveled the score on the power play at the 11:51 mark of the first. Luke Erickson buried a rebound less than a minute later on what would turn out to be the game-winning goal.

Anthony Foster tapped in a goal seconds into the second period to push the lead to 3-1. Foster extended the lead to 4-1 in the third period before Luke Johnson pounced on a rebound to make it 5-1 in the closing moments of regulation.

Tanner Rebischke recorded 32 saves in net for BHS, while Hampton Slukynsky notched 17 for Warroad.

The Jacks will return to Bemidji for their home opener on Friday, Jan. 22, as they look to get in the win column against Crookston. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Warroad 5, Bemidji 1

BHS 1 0 0 -- 1

WAR 2 1 2 -- 5

First period -- 1, BHS, Maish (Mattfield, Mannausau), 8:20; 2, WAR, Shaugabay (Foster) 11:51, PP; 3, WAR, Erickson (Hard), 12:46.

Second period -- 4, WAR, Foster (Shaugabay, Norris), 0:43.

Third period -- 5, WAR, Foster (Hard, Shaugabay), 9:21; 6, WAR, Johnson (Hard), 15:59.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (27-32); WAR, Slukynski (17-18).