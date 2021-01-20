GRAND RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team held onto a 1-0 lead until three unanswered third-period goals propelled Grand Rapids/Greenway to a 4-2 win Tuesday night in Grand Rapids.

Elizabeth Oster buried an unassisted goal with five minutes to go in the first period, handing the Lumberjacks (0-2) a lead that would last until the third period.

Just 35 ticks into the final frame, Mercury Bischoff converted on the power play to level the score. Bischoff assisted on Claire Vekich’s go-ahead goal three minutes later, launching the Lightning (2-1) into a 2-1 lead. Kalle Reed made it 3-1 minutes later with a power-play goal, the team’s third marker in 5 minutes, 53 seconds.

MaKenna Dreher broke up the scoring run and cut the deficit to 3-2 with under four minutes to play, only for Cali Madsen to restore the two-goal advantage a minute later to bring the game to its final score.

Nettie Kimble made 24 saves in net for BHS, while Makenzie Cole totaled 15 stops for GRR.

Bemidji is next scheduled to face Willmar in a 7:15 p.m. road matchup on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Bemidji 2

BHS 1 0 1 -- 2

GRR 0 0 4 -- 4

First period -- 1, BHS, Oster (unassisted), 11:48.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, GRR, M. Bischoff (Reed, LeClaire), 0:35, PP; 3, GRR, Vekich (M. Bischoff), 3:45; 4, GRR, Reed (M. Bischoff, Vekich), 6:28, PP; 5, BHS, Dreher (Nelson), 13:21; 6, GRR, Madsen (J. Bischoff, Pierce), 14:33.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (24-28); GRR, Cole (15-17).