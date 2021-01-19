Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason doesn’t like to number his lines. In his eyes, the Wild don’t have a first line, second line, third line or fourth line. That has proved true so far this season because the Wild have gotten production from up and down the lineup.

That said, the most consistent line to this point, without question, has been Joel Eriksson Ek centering Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno. What was viewed as a shutdown defensive line throughout training camp has proved to be a two-way line through the first week of the season.

Not only has trio been a force defensively, as expected, they have chipped offensively, too.

“It’s nice to have a group that can go out there and change the momentum of a game with a big defensive shift, or a grinding forecheck shift, then combine that with a production factor,” Evason said. “It clearly gives that group confidence. and it gives the team an added bonus.”

In the first game of the season, Foligno scored a goal to help the Wild force overtime in a 4-3 victory at Los Angeles. In the second game of the season, Eriksson Ek scored a goal to start a comeback that resulted in another 4-3 overtime time over the Kings. In that same game, Greenway had a chance to tie the game with a scoring chance from in close.

Greenway missed the net completely, then broke his stick in frustration while sitting on the bench.

“We have been doing a lot of good things as a line,” Greenway said. “When I have an opportunity like that, obviously I’m going to be down on myself. But overall I’ve been pretty happy with our play.”

On Monday, the Wild outshot Anaheim 34-27 but couldn’t solve Ducks goaltender John Gibson in a 1-0 loss at Honda Center.

As has Evason, who has tweaked the lines in every game this season yet hasn’t touched the Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno trio. He wouldn’t dare break up a good thing right now.

The Wild finish their back-to-back at Anaheim with an 8:30 p.m. puck drop on Wednesday before playing their first home game of the season Friday against the Sharks at Xcel Energy Center.

“It feels good,” Foligno said. “We played with each other before and we understand how each other plays. I think all our lines are great. I think they are well-balanced and we got a lot of skill up front now with (Kevin Fiala) and (Kirill Kaprizov) kind of on the wings. We know our line can be a huge difference-maker in a lot of wins this season.”

That can manifest itself both offensively and defensively, though the main focus for the Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno trio is playing responsibly in both ends.

“We are just trying to do our best every night,” Eriksson Ek said. “That’s going to help us be a much better team.”

Still, Foligno admitted that scoring a couple of goals early on certainly boosts the group’s confidence.

“Just being a line that’s been depended on not just for the defensive play, but for the offensive play, it’s been good for us,” Foligno said. “We are a line that wants to stay together.”

Listening to Evason, it’s safe to assume they will get their wish.

“It’s one thing to change the momentum of the game with a physical hit,” Evason said. “It’s another thing to do both with a physical hit and then produce a goal. We are going to look to them for a lot, and we think all three of them will respond in the right way.”