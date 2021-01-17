ST. PAUL — Wild goaltender Cam Talbot has already mastered the quarantine life. Asked what he packed for the week long road trip in California to start the season, Talbot smiled before replying, “More sweatpants. Less jeans.”

That’s some serious 2020 vibes right there.

Honestly, there’s no reason for Talbot to pack much else while traveling during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. As part of leaguewide COVID protocols this season, teams are limited to the hotel, practice rink, and game rink during road trips.

No more team dinners at ritzy restaurants. No more taking Ubers or Lyfts around whichever city they are staying in. No more playing tourist on a day off. As of right now, players and coaches can’t even eat meals together. They take breakfast, lunch, and dinner up to their respective rooms and eat alone.

That’s where players spend most of their time, binging Netflix, reading books, or hopping on FaceTime with the family back home.

“I had a book that my grandma gave me for Christmas that I actually left in my car,” winger Ryan Hartman said. “Luckily, I’ve got a spare, some video games and other stuff — that’s about it. I didn’t even bring my computer. I was a little unprepared for as long as we’re going to be here.”

After beating the Los Angeles Kings in back-to-back games, each on overtime, the Wild (2-0-0) finish a four-game road trip with games at Anaheim Monday and Wednesday. They don’t play their first home game until Friday against the San Jose Sharks.

At least there was a hotel lounge at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles where players could gather as long as they maintained social distancing on this trip. That will likely be the setup at most hotels, giving players a place to hang out if they want to get out of their rooms.

“The people were great at the hotel,” coach Dean Evason said. “It was very comfortable for us.”

There are moments that exemplify the weirdness of this season, such as when Talbot walked through the empty lobby at the JW Marriot the other day, or when he passed through LA Live without having to navigate his way through a sea of people. The entertainment district adjacent to Staples Center usually known for its hustle and bustle resembles a ghost town nowadays.

“It was kind of an eerie feeling,” Talbot said. “Just weird not having anybody around.”

It feels very much like the playoff bubbles the NHL employed in Edmonton and Toronto over the summer. While life continues to go around them, players and coaches are sequestered from most of the outside world.

“It’s just a different feeling,” Talbot said. “It doesn’t really seem like a game day sometimes when we’re walking into the rink, and we go out there for warmups and stuff and there’s no crowd noise or anything like that.

“Luckily, most of the guys in the room, myself included, were able to play in the bubble and get a little bit of that experience.”

More than anything else, the Wild feel fortunate to be playing.

“If we have to take our meals up to our room to eat, that’s fine,” center Nick Bonino said. “It hasn’t been an issue. We are here to play hockey and that’s what we are focused on. Whatever we need to do to be on the ice playing I think guys are going to do.”