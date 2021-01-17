After digging themselves a hole much like they did in the season opener, the Wild battled back in the final 20 minutes of play, and earned a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings in overtime.

Marcus Johansson played hero this time around, stealing the spotlight from rookie Kirill Kaprizov, who assisted on the game-winning goal.

Not a bad start to the season for the Wild as the bandwagon is already getting pretty full.

While the Wild likely don’t want to make a habit of comebacks, they have to like the way they have battled so far.

The game looked like it might be easy for the Wild early on as Matt Dumba scored 21 seconds into the game to take an early 1-0 lead.

Similar to the season opener, though, the Wild couldn’t build on the lead, and a frantic play in front of goaltender Cam Talbot late in the first period ended with the Kings tying the score at 1-1. While it was initially ruled no goal on the ice, the league reviewed the play and deemed Gabriel Vilardi successfully whacked the puck past the goal line before the net came off of its moorings.

That paved the way for the second period where Kirill Kaprizov looked very much like a rookie, turning the puck over a couple of times, then compounding his miscues by taking a costly penalty as the Kings built on their lead.

It started with a fluky goal that deflected off Kaprizov’s stick, then redirected off Minnesota native Blake Lizotte to help the Kings take a 2-1 lead. A few minutes later, Kaprizov turned the puck over at center ice and Andreas Athanasiou made him pay, finishing off an odd-man rush to make it 3-1.

That deficit woke up the Wild, much like it did in the season opener, and once again they found a way to get it done. Joel Eriksson Ek started the rally with a goal to make it 3-2 to give the Wild some belief, then Ryan Suter netted the equalized just before the buzzer seconds left on the clock to force overtime.

That set the stage for Johansson to play hero.