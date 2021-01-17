ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team snapped a six-game losing streak by winning the shootout following a 2-2 tie at St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon.

Clair DeGeorge and Taylor Nelson recorded second-period goals to knot the game up at 2-2 before Mya Neugent scored to win the shootout 1-0 after two rounds.

The Beavers (1-7-2) earned two points in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings with the result, while the Huskies (3-7-1) secured only one.

SCSU took an early 2-0 lead in the first period.

Taylor Lind tipped in a shot from Taytum Geier to hand St. Cloud State a 1-0 advantage two minutes into the contest. Emma Gentry scored off a faceoff five minutes later to extend the lead to 2-0.

The score didn’t budge until the final moments of the second period, when BSU found the back of the net twice in five minutes.

DeGeorge skated to a partial-breakaway goal with 5:54 to play in the frame, giving her a team-high four goals on the season.

Taylor Nelson then earned her first collegiate goal by poking a puck through the crease to level the score with 1:11 remaining. Stephanie Anderson set up the play and earned the secondary assist for her first collegiate point. Mak Langei earned the primary assist on her initial shot.

The third period and 3-on-3 overtime elapsed without a goal, resulting in a tie.

Neugent clinched the extra standings point for the Beavers with her backhanded goal in the second round of the shootout.

Kerigan Dowhy totaled 30 saves on 32 shots in the BSU net, while Sanni Ahola made 34 saves on 36 shots in the opposing goal.

Each team finished 0-for-2 on the power play.

Bemidji State, still searching to end its eight-game winless streak, will host Minnesota Duluth next weekend at the Sanford Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, and 4:07 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Bemidji State 2, St. Cloud State 2 (BSU wins SO)

BSU 0 2 0 0 -- 2

SCSU 2 0 0 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, SCSU, Lind (Geier), 2:18; 2, Gentry (Cvar), 7:52.

Second period -- 3, BSU, DeGeorge (unassisted), 14:06; 4, BSU, Nelson (Langei, Anderson), 18:49.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (30-32); SCSU, Ahola (34-36).