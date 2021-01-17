DELANO -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team conceded a goal in each period during a 3-0 loss at Delano on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers (1-1), ranked No. 6 in Class A, scored twice on the power play as Thomas Huotari totaled 21 saves in the shutout performance.

With Delano on the power play, Jesse Peterson scored top shelf for the game’s first goal at 11:56 of the first period.

The Tigers struck again on the power play one period later. Adam Brown scooped up a rebound and snuck a shot past the netminder for the goal.

Delano extended the lead to 3-0, this time at even strength, when Tyler Selstad roofed a shot from a tight angle at 9:39 of the third. The goal came after an icing call against BHS that drew the ire of the Lumberjacks (0-2) and set up a faceoff in the Delano offensive zone.

The Bemidji penalty kill has struggled through the first two games of the season. Opponents have scored four goals on six power-play opportunities against BHS, with the Tigers finishing 2-for-4 on Saturday. The Jacks were 0-for-1 on the power play.

Tanner Rebischke made 17 saves on 20 shots for Bemidji in the defeat.

The Lumberjacks will continue their season-opening road trip at Warroad on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Delano 3, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

DEL 1 1 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, DEL, Peterson (Pinoniemi, Pettit), 11:56, PP.

Second period -- 2, DEL, Brown (Halonen), 11:51, PP.

Third period -- 3, DEL, Selstad (unassisted), 9:39.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (17-20); DEL, Huotari (21-21).