ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team got out to an early lead before three unanswered goals lifted St. Cloud State to a 3-1 home win on Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The Beavers outshot the Huskies 34-17 but struggled to score on goalie Emma Polusny, who totaled 34 saves in the win. The loss was the sixth in a row for BSU.

Paige Beebe gave Bemidji State (1-7-1) an early 1-0 lead only four minutes into the game. Tina Kampa flung a centering pass from the right-side boards that Beebe one-timed in the slot past Polusny.

SCSU (3-7-0) tied it early in the second period. Nicole Ness one-timed a backhanded feed from behind the cage by Mackenzie Bourgerie to level the score.

The eventual game-winning goal arrived near the midpoint in the second stanza.

Emma Gentry collected a rebound for the go-ahead goal with 8:41 to go in the second period. The initial shot caught a deflection, caromed off the left post and arrived at the stick of Gentry for the goal.

The Beavers had a chance to equalize on their lone power play moments later, but they came up empty handed.

The score held at 2-1 until Taylor Lind added an empty-netter during a power play with 20 seconds to play. BSU held the Huskies to 1-for-4 on the advantage.

Kerigan Dowhy made 14 saves on 16 shots to fall to 1-6-1 on the season. Polusny improved to 2-5 in net for St. Cloud State.

The Beavers will look to snap their winless streak in the weekend finale against SCSU at 3:07 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16.

St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State 1

BSU 1 0 0 -- 1

SCSU 0 2 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, BSU, Beebe (unassisted), 4:04.

Second period -- 2, SCSU, Ness (Bourgerie, Green), 2:22; 3, SCSU, Gentry (Wesloh, Lind), 11:19.

Third period -- 4, SCSU, Lind (unassisted), 19:40, PP, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (14-16); SCSU, Polusny (33-34).