The language barrier explains why the 23-year-old Russian still can’t discern the difference between some of the nicknames he already has earned. To winger Marcus Foligno, he’s “Kirill The Thrill” and “Magic Man.” To defenseman Matt Dumba, he’s simply “Dolla Bill Kirill.”

“He doesn’t understand any of them,” Foligno said with a laugh. “We might just keep switching it up on him.”

If Kaprizov’s dazzling performance in his NHL debut was any indication, his teammates won’t be short on material this season.

After tallying a pair of assists in Thursday’s season opener, Kaprizov saved his best for last, scoring a breakaway goal in overtime to lift the Wild to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

“It could have really happened to any other teammate of mine,” Kaprizov said through a translator before Friday’s practice in Los Angeles. “I was fortunate enough to be at the right place at the right time.”

Any longtime Wild fan knows that isn’t the case. How many times in the past has a Wild player earned a breakaway only to pound the puck into the goaltender’s chest plate? Not this kid. He’s already proving to be different.

While it wasn’t the prettiest goal — Kaprizov actually lost the puck on his way in and pushed it past Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Quick with his skate — it still stood up as the game-winner. They don’t ask how, right?

“I got lucky,” Kaprizov said with a smile. “It’s not what I intended to do, but it worked out in the end.”

As dynamic as Kaprizov was down the stretch, he admitted he was a little cautious right after puck drop. It was a new experience for him and he wanted to take a few shifts to feel out his surroundings. That’s all it took. It wasn’t long before Kaprisov left his imprint on the game.

“For a guy with the hype around him, there’s a worry that sometimes he might get lost in it, but no, not this guy,” said Foligno, who tied the game, 3-3, with a third-period goal. “He expects himself to score every night. He’s going to be so big for our team. He just makes things out of nothing.”

While the hype train already has left the station, Kaprizov said he doesn’t care about the individual accolades. He’s focused on the team first and foremost, knowing if he does the right things on a nightly basis, the other stuff will take care of itself. The Wild play the Kings again Saturday at 8 p.m.

“For me, it’s really about coming to the rink, playing my hardest every single game, and expecting the same of my teammates,” he said. “If everyone comes to the rink and plays their heart out and gives 110 percent and we win at the end, I think that’s all that matters.”

That mentality was evident to coach Dean Evason from the moment he met Kaprizov over the summer. The first question Kaprizov asked Evason: “When can I meet my teammates?”

“That’s what he was excited about,” Evason said. “He was excited about meeting his teammates and being with them. So, right from Day 1 he was a team guy.”

That manifested in the Wild locker room postgame, too, when captain Jared Spurgeon awarded Kaprizov the Hydration Bucket, a medal of honor given to the hardest worker on the team after each win. As teammates in the locker room prodded Kaprizov for speech, he shifted the focus away from himself, pushed through the language barrier, and congratulated his teammates on the win.

“It obviously felt really good and I felt really honored to get that,” Kaprizov said. “Had the cameras not been there, I maybe would’ve attempted to say something else in English. Because the cameras were there, that’s the only thing I could think of at the moment.”

That willingness to speak up has already helped Kaprizov ingratiate himself to his teammates, maybe faster than any game-winning goal ever could.

“I love Kirill because he’s a guy where he’s not shy to fumble his words or anything,” Dumba said. “I bet throughout the season he’s going to pick up so much English and learn so much. You don’t get much out of him tonight. I’d say give him a month or so and I don’t think he’ll shut up.”

What does Kaprizov have planned for an encore?

“For me, it’s about the next game and the next couple of weeks,” he said. “It was great the way it all happened. Now I need to start focusing on the next game and make sure this continues through the rest of the season.”