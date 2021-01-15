Judd Zulgad of skornorth.com discusses the much-awaited (and enjoyed) debut of Minnesota Wild rookie Kirill Kaprizov. Zulgad also gives some perspective as to what his talent appears to be and where he could end up ranking among the Wild's players all time.
Zulgad also gets nostalgic with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten about the Minnesota North Stars, Met Center, the one-class Minnesota state boys hockey tournament and the best parts of the St. Paul Civic Center.
