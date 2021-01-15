Judd Zulgad of skornorth.com discusses the much-awaited (and enjoyed) debut of Minnesota Wild rookie Kirill Kaprizov. Zulgad also gives some perspective as to what his talent appears to be and where he could end up ranking among the Wild's players all time.

Zulgad also gets nostalgic with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten about the Minnesota North Stars, Met Center, the one-class Minnesota state boys hockey tournament and the best parts of the St. Paul Civic Center.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

RELATED STORIES:



This season, sign up for The Rink Live newsletter to get the best hockey stories from across the region delivered to your inbox!

For more hockey news: The Rink Live is your top-shelf destination for regional hockey coverage. Situated in the country's premiere hockey footprint, skate on over for exclusive content and the latest in college, USHL and high school hockey. Subscribers to Forum Communications' network of newspapers also enjoy access to The Rink Live as part of their membership.