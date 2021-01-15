BEMIDJI -- It’s been 55 days since any Bemidji High School athlete played in a Lumberjack jersey, and 341 days since the girls hockey team last donned their sweaters.

If not for a 5-3 loss to River Lakes on Thursday, the return to the ice would have been extra sweet. As it stands, though, head coach Michael Johnson said the result is still secondary to the long-awaited return.

“First and foremost, it’s great to get back on the ice. The girls were very excited,” he said. “It was really a good growth experience for all of our young skaters, who really don’t have varsity experience yet.”

A young BHS squad was heavily outshot -- by a 50-11 margin -- at First National Arena (formerly the Bemidji Community Arena), and that was its ultimate downfall against a opposing rush that became too overwhelming to compete with.

“Boy, I just thought they came out and set the tone, set the pace,” Johnson said. “They had so much intensity, and it kind of caught us off guard a little bit.”

The first period saw a 21-3 difference in shots on goal, and that led to a pair of quick strikes for the Stars (1-0). Olivia Haines scored the first on a redirect during a delayed penalty at the 3:24 mark, and Kianna Roeske went top-shelf on a shorthanded breakaway not two minutes later.

“I had my third line against their top line on the first goal of the night. And then we gave up a shorthanded goal, a little bit out of sync on our power play to begin with,” Johnson said. “But to be down 2-0 to a team like this, with the intensity they brought, I thought we fought back. We tied it up in the second period and really showed what we’re made of.”

The Jacks (0-1) went into the first intermission down two, but they didn’t go quietly from then on out.

As senior goaltender Nettie Kimble stonewalled a flurry of shots that came her way, freshman forward Kristen McClellan made it count with a rebound goal at the 6:57 mark of the frame. Sophomore forward Madyson Nistler followed suit, scoring the equalizer on another rebound at the 10:31 mark.

Elizabeth Oster earned the assist on the former goal, and Bella Webb helped light the lamp with an assist on the latter.

“The players know that we’re moving some kids around, so they’re pretty excited when we have success when we try something new,” Johnson said. “That was really fun to see.”

The Stars didn’t let Bemidji keep momentum for long, however. Less than four minutes after Nistler netted the game-tying goal, Aubrey Griffin put River Lakes back in front for good. She and Brielle Cremers scored before the second intermission and restored the comfortable two-goal difference for the visitors.

Oster made things interesting in the third period, slicing the deficit to 4-3 on a one-timer from the slot with 5:16 remaining, but River Lakes found the dagger 22 seconds into a penalty that came just outside the final two minutes.

“We gave up a couple late in that second period, but again, we fought back right to the end,” Johnson said. “I told them in the locker room after the game that I really think we’re going to be a different team by the end of the year because we’ll have that experience under our belt. I thought we showed a lot of character tonight and a lot of effort.”

Kimble finished with 45 saves, while Hailey Kraemer tallied eight for the Stars in the win.

Bemidji returns to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Grand Rapids.





River Lakes 5, Bemidji 3

RL 2 2 1 -- 5

BHS 0 2 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, RL, Haines (Roeske, Zimmer), 3:24; 2, RL, Roeske (unassisted), 4:49, SH.

Second period -- 3, BHS, McClellan (Oster), 6:57; 4, BHS, Nistler (Webb), 10:31; 5, RL, Griffin (Roeske, M. Cremers), 14:12; 6, RL, B. Cremers (Bebus, Hess), 15:22.

Third period -- 7, BHS, Oster (unassisted), 11:44; 8, RL, Bebus (unassisted), 14:56, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (45-50); RL, Kraemer (8-11).