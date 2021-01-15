ROSEAU -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team got started on the right foot in the early moments of Thursday’s season opener before the flood gates opened for Roseau. The Rams lived up to their billing as the No. 10-ranked team in Class AA and prevailed 9-3 after scoring six unanswered goals, including five in a wild second period.

Senior forwards Ethan Maish and Nathan Alto earned a place on the scoresheet for the Lumberjacks (0-1). Maish notched two goals to lead the team. Senior defenseman Tate Hammitt totaled two assists.

BHS got off to a good start.

Maish scored at 3:07 of the first period on a backhander from the slot to give Bemidji a 1-0 lead. His tally came on the game’s first shot on goal for either team.

The Rams (1-0) only needed 34 second to tie it up. Thor Byfuglien scored in the slot from Paul Huglen to level the score at 1-1 on Roseau’s first shot on goal of the night.

Byfuglien’s marker was the first of six unanswered goals for the home team.

Tyler Bjerk buried a rebound with six minutes to go in the period to put the Rams ahead 2-1. Isaac Wensloff then scored off a deflection a minute later to make it 3-1 at the first intermission.

Judd Ginther backhanded a shot past goalie Tanner Rebischke five minutes into the second period for the eventual game-winning goal. Max Strand and Brock Monsrud scored in quick succession to make it three goals in 2 minutes, 8 seconds, as the score jumped to 6-1.

Alto scored on a rebound to cut the lead to 6-2 and end the Rams’ scoring streak with less than six minutes to play in the frame.

Gavin Gunderson added two Roseau goals in 1 minutes, 21 seconds, including a power-play tally, before Maish netted his second goal on the night on a 2-on-1 rush from Tate Hammitt to make it 8-3 at the second intermission. BHS outshot Roseau 15-11 for the frame, but the Rams led where it mattered most.

Huglen tacked on a power-play goal late in the third period to finalize the score at 9-3.

Roseau edged Bemidji in shots on goal 28-24. The Rams converted on their two power plays while holding the Jacks scoreless on three opportunities.

Rebischke saved 12 of 21 shots in the defeat, while Andrew Tuttle totaled 16 saves on 19 shots to earn the win.

The Lumberjacks will next travel to Delano to take on the Tigers, ranked No. 6 in Class A. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.

Roseau 9, Bemidji 3

BHS 1 2 0 -- 3

ROS 3 5 1 -- 9

First period -- 1, BHS, Maish (Hammitt, Declusin), 3:07; 2, ROS, Byfuglien (Huglen, Al. Wensloff), 3:41; 3, ROS, Bjerk (Urness, Strand), 11:03; 4, ROS, I. Wensloff (Huglen), 12:41.

Second period -- 5, ROS, Ginther (Murphy, Byfuglien), 5:16; 6, ROS, Strand (Bjerk, Urness), 6:08; 7, ROS, Monsrud (Severson, Gunderson), 7:24; 8, BHS, Alto (unassisted), 10:24; 9, ROS, Gunderson (Severson), 11:17; 10, ROS, Gunderson (Murphy, Huglen), 12:38, PP; 11, BHS, Maish (Hammitt, Savard), 16:10.

Third period -- 12, ROS, Huglen (Strand), 14:42, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (12-21); ROS, Tuttle (16-19).