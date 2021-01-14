BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team’s series that had been scheduled for this weekend at the Sanford Center has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Alabama Huntsville program, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Thursday.

The WCHA series, originally set for Jan. 15-16, has been rescheduled for March 5-6 in Bemidji. That weekend at the end of the regular season had intentionally been left open in the event WCHA teams needed to reschedule games.

The Beavers have now had seven games postponed or canceled this season: Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota State, Nov. 27-28 at Minnesota State, Dec. 4-5 at Northern Michigan and this weekend’s series vs. UAH. The Nov. 27-28 series at MSU was rescheduled and played Dec. 18-19. The Dec. 4-5 contests will not be rescheduled.

BSU (3-4-2, 1-1-0 WCHA) is next scheduled to return to action Jan. 21-22 for a Thursday-Friday nonconference series against Bowling Green at the Sanford Center. The first game is set for 5:07 p.m. and the finale for 2:07 p.m.