The Bemidji State women’s hockey team will try to break out of a slump this weekend in a road series against St. Cloud State.

Last weekend didn’t go the Beavers’ way, as they dropped a pair of home contests to Minnesota State that extended their losing streak to five. The Mavericks scored twice in the final 4 minutes, 30 seconds to lock up a 2-1 comeback win last Friday before blanking BSU 4-0 in the finale Saturday.

“Points are always so valuable, and you’re playing at home, so I was certainly disappointed in the way the games went,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “I want to credit Mankato. I thought they played exceptional hockey all weekend long.”

Though the score Saturday may look worse, the Beavers narrowed the gap by holding MSU to 14 fewer shots on goal while also tallying four more shots themselves after getting outshot 41-19 in the first game.

“We got a lot of shots on net. That was also a big factor for our game,” said senior forward Lydia Passolt, who netted Bemidji State’s lone goal in the series. “We wanted to get more shots, so that was a good, positive outcome at the end of the series. I even said to myself that I don’t really think that was a 4-0 game. … I think the only thing we need to work on is just finishing our plays and getting the puck in the net.”

The next opponent on the docket for BSU (1-6-1) was its first opponent of the season when the campaign began one month ago. Both games went to overtime with the Huskies (2-7-0) taking the first 3-2 before the Beavers earned a 3-2 victory in the finale for their only win so far this year.

In its first action since that series in Bemidji, SCSU was defeated three times in four days last week by the now top-ranked Minnesota Gophers, falling by scores of 2-1, 4-1 and 4-0.

“They've got that European line that is really, really talented, and they have a freshman by the name of (Emma) Gentry that’s played really well for them,” Scanlan said. “Both games here were really entertaining games. … They’re coming off a weekend where they played Minnesota three times, and we all know it’s never an easy task when you play against the Gophers.”

The trip to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center will also be the first time this season Bemidji State has played on the wider Olympic-sized ice.

In the midst of four consecutive games without scoring more than one goal, Scanlan said he’d consider mixing up the lines to spark some offense.

“We’re just going to keep working. Obviously, we’ll look at different combinations,” he said. “Hopefully once that first one goes in, it’ll get things kick-started for us.”

Ultimately, the team has faith it will get moving in the right direction.

“Just put a smile on your face,” Passolt said of what the team needs to do to turn things around. “It’s tough times right now, and everyone’s stressed out with classes and COVID. All you can do is pick your head up after the games say, ‘You know what, we’ll figure it out.’ At some point, we're going to figure it out.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at St. Cloud State

Where: St. Cloud

When: 6:07 p.m. Friday; 3:07 p.m. Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300AM & 94.3 FM

Web stream: FloHockey.tv