Dave Starman has been one of the voices of the IIHF World Junior Championships for more than a decade and has been a color analyst for college hockey games for CBS Sports Network since 2003. He had quite a month of December with working the majority of games in the NCHC Pod and then providing analysis for Team USA games on NHL Network.
Starman is a former college and pro goalie, has been a coach at the junior and pro level, a pro scout and is currently a youth hockey coach in New York. He discusses this year's world juniors, past world juniors, the NCHC Pod, calling games from a studio, the recent dismissal of play-by-play announcer Ben Holden and more.
