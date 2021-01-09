ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba sat alone in his Edmonton hotel room last summer, trying to find the right words. How could he possibly explain racism in a single speech?

It's something he has dealt with since he was among the only kids with brown skin playing a sport that is about as white as the sheet of ice on which hockey is played. It's something he has seen infect the sport he loves throughout his rise to the NHL.

And it's something he wants to eliminate.

That's why Dumba chose to speak out on the eve of the Wild's qualifying series against the Vancouver Canucks in August, delivering a poignant speech about fighting racism in the sport, and promising to continue the conversation regardless of the circumstance.

His nerves were evident. His voice shook as he spoke. His body swayed back and forth. His eyes stared straight ahead almost as if he was trying to focus on a teleprompter that wasn't there.

"I knew how important the message was going to be, and I knew how many people I was about to reach," Dumba said. "That's where the nerves came from. It was just me out there in an arena with no fans. I knew I'd be hearing my voice echo back and stuff. I just didn't want to forget anything. I think I got everything I needed to say out."

His actions spoke louder than his words shortly after he concluded, when he became the first player in NHL history to kneel for the playing of the U.S. national anthem. A native of Regina, Saskatchenwan, he maintains his only regret was not kneeling for the Canadian national anthem, too.

In 10 minutes, Dumba transformed from a player only casual fans could recognize to a poster child for social justice. He also has become a lightning rod for racism in the process. Not that he's backing down from it.

"I knew it was coming," Dumba said. "I was ready for it. It's something that I've always seen in the game, and I wanted to change it. I was OK accepting everything that came with that."

As much as Dumba tries to downplay the haters on social media, they aren't as easy to ignore when they spill into his everyday life. Like this offseason when he contacted a shipping company in hopes of transporting his car from Minnesota, where he lives, to Arizona, where he trains.

"The guy started saying some racist (expletive) to me on the phone, saying that I should keep kneeling for my anthem, and didn’t ship my car down," Dumba said, explaining that two valets at his apartment caught wind of the story, jumped in the car and drove it down for him. "There’s going to be those haters. I've got too many good people around me who support everything I’m doing and show me love and support. It don’t faze me.”

He clarified that he didn't bring up that story in search of pity. He was simply trying to highlight the support system he has in place.

"I don't deserve no pity," Dumba said. "I'm trying to ship my car. Talk about first-world problems. My point was about turning negatives into positive. I made a couple of really good friends out of that situation. They are good buddies now, my boys Tim and Ty, and that meant the world to me that they stepped up like that."

That type of support is what keeps Dumba going during tough times.

Whether it was teammates Jonas Brodin and Alex Galchenyuk being there with him before his speech in Edmonton, or former teammate Chris Stewart serving as a sounding board, or other members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance fighting for the same cause, Dumba feels fortunate to have such good people around him.

"That's the nice thing about the HDA," said Dumba, speaking specifically about the organization founded by players of color to combat racial injustice and inequality in the sport. "We all understand, and whatever we go through day to day, we are all carrying that same weight. We do it together. I know I can go up to any of these guys if I need to get something off my chest."

Former NHL player Akim Aliu and and San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane serve as the co-heads of the HDA. Other members are Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley, Florida Panthers winger Anthony Duclair, Toronto Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds, as well as Stewart and Joel Ward, both of whom retired this offseason.

Needless to say, Dumba doesn't feel like he's alone in the fight against racism anymore.

"That's the beauty of it," he said. "You're not alone in this anymore. You might have been in the past. Not anymore. That's the feeling we had when we were younger and the feeling we are trying to get rid of."

There are still difficult moments for Dumba. He admitted it is exhausting at times being a person who has to deal with racism, while simultaneously being someone who has to speak out against it. Those feelings are undoubtedly shared by other players of color across the league, and while it's not always easy to carry that weight, Dumba offered a counterpoint about why it has to be the players of color speaking up right now.

"Who's it going to be if it's not us?" he wondered. "Are we just going to wait around however many more years for something to change? If I look at it from that perspective, I have no problem dealing with it. It's just part of it right now. I'm a grown man now, and I know I can handle whatever comes my way."

In that same breath, Dumba mentioned how the real change won't come until more white players speak up. He has been encouraged by what he has seen so far, and he wants to see more moving forward.

"You need allies," he said. "It can't just be the players of color speaking up. I can talk all day about this stuff. We have all said our piece. We know where we stand in this. I think it will go a long way to see white players standing up for what we believe too. I know there's a lot of them out there that feel the same way about what's going on in our country right now."

In the meantime, Dumba is OK carrying the weight. He's OK with it because he knows he's not alone.

"Hopefully when we look back on it, we were able to make it better for the next generation coming up," Dumba said. "Hopefully we get to a point where this is actually history."