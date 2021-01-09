BEMIDJI -- A pair of late-game goals felt like daggers for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team Friday afternoon. Minnesota State struck twice in the final 4 minutes, 30 seconds of the third period to rally for a 2-1 comeback victory at the Sanford Center.

Brittyn Fleming leveled the score at 1-1 with 4:30 to play. Tristen Truax converted on the power play two minutes later for the game-winning goal.

“The tough thing is you’ve got a lead with under five to go and you wind up losing the game at home. That’s tough,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “I certainly credit Mankato. They pushed real hard.”

After a scoreless first period, Lydia Passolt scored the lone goal of the game for the Beavers (1-5-1) barely three minutes into the second period as she buried a one-timer from the low slot. Reece Hunt set up the goal with her dish from beside the cage, and Clair DeGeorge earned the secondary assist.

A power play expired without a goal early in the third period for the Beavers, which would come back to haunt them.

Only 4:30 remained on the clock when Fleming scored a wraparound goal, tucking the puck inside the right post past the skate of goaltender Kerigan Dowhy to tie the game.

A tripping penalty sent the Mavericks (3-7-1) on the power play with under four minutes to play.

During the advantage, Truax fired a shot from the high slot for the game-winning goal. Dowhy got a piece of it, but was unable to corral the loose puck as it trickled across the goal line.

“Offensive zone penalties are always tough,” Scanlan said. “To take one with under four minutes left, that was tough, and they capitalized. We just did not generate enough in the offensive zone. I thought there were certainly opportunities.”

Dowhy was pulled for the extra attacker with 1:34 to go, but BSU couldn’t find another goal. The BSU netminder totaled 39 saves on 41 shots, while Calla Frank posted 18 saves on 19 shots for the win.

The Beavers will have a chance to split the series Saturday when they return to the ice for a 2:07 p.m. rematch with Minnesota State.

“We’ve got to have short memories,” Scanlan said. “Points are so valuable. We’ve got to start clawing our way out of the hole, and the only way to do that is to get points. We talked about some of the things we did a lot better today, and we’ve just got to keep building on that.”

Minnesota State 2, Bemidji State 1

MSU 0 0 2 -- 2

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BSU, Passolt (Hunt, DeGeorge), 3:12.

Third period -- 2, MSU, Fleming (Howard), 15:30; 3, MSU, Truax (King, Fleming), 17:26, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (39-41); MSU, Frank (18-19).