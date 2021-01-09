BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- Ethan Somoza delivered the game-winning goal as the Bemidji State men’s hockey team knocked off No. 6/7 Bowling Green with a 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night.

The loss snapped a nine-game win streak as the Falcons were handed their second defeat of the season and dropped to 12-2-0. The Beavers improved to 3-4-2 to split the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.

BSU faced a 2-0 deficit following first-period goals by Seth Fyten and Brandon Kruse.

The tide turned early in the second period when Bemidji State tallied two goals in the first 3 minutes, 26 seconds.

Owen Sillinger buried his second goal of the series only 47 ticks into the frame as the BSU power-play unit converted for the second straight game. Darby Gula was credited with the equalizer three minutes later thanks to his shot through traffic.

Aaron Miller put the visitors on top 3-2 during a 4-on-4 situation at the 3:28 mark of the third period. The senior jammed home a loose puck in the crease to finish off a scoring chance initiated by Elias Rosén’s charge to net.

Bowling Green would not go away easily. Evan Dougherty roofed a shot to tie the game up with 8:48 to go in regulation as the game eventually went to 3-on-3 overtime.

The Beavers won the opening faceoff in overtime and never let the puck out of the zone. Brendan Harris had a shot turned aside by goaltender Eric Dop, but BSU maintained possession as Harris eventually fed Somoza in the right circle for the game-winning one-timer.

The BSU penalty kill held the Falcons scoreless on the power play for the second straight night, going 0-for-6. Bemidji State finished 1-for-5 on the man advantage.

Zach Driscoll made 26 saves on 29 shots in the win, while Dop totaled 32 saves on 36 shots for BGSU.

The victory secured the first conference victory of the season for the Beavers, who opened WCHA play Thursday with a 3-2 loss to Bowling Green.

Bemidji State will play in its own rink for the first time in a month next week to start a six-game homestand. Alabama Huntsville is set to visit the Sanford Center at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 16.

Bemidji State 4, No. 6/7 Bowling Green 3 (OT)

BSU 0 2 1 1 -- 4

BGSU 2 0 1 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, BGSU, Fyten (Scardina, Collin), 16:28; 2, BGSU, Kruse (unassisted), 19:08.

Second period -- 3, BSU, O. Sillinger (Rosén, L. Sillinger), 0:47, PP; 4, BSU, Gula (Johnson, Adams), 3:26.

Third period -- 5, BSU, Miller (Rosén, Ierullo), 3:28, 4v4; 6, BGSU, Dougherty (Collin, Daly), 11:12.

Overtime -- 7, BSU, Somoza (Harris, Vold), 0:13.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (26-29); BGSU, Dop (32-36).