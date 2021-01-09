Minnesota Wild winger Jordan Greenway is listed at 6 feet, 6 inches and 225 pounds on the NHL website. He joked Friday that he hasn’t been 225 pounds since seventh grade.

In other words, Greenway is a tank, blessed with size, speed and the ability to dominate a game pretty much whenever he wants. If only he could do it with consistency.

Just as often as he can use his body to control a game, he can look disinterested for prolonged stretches, sometimes disappearing completely in the process. Asked about his consistency, Greenway replied, “It’s something I’ve been focusing on throughout my career.

“I’m always looking to get better with that,” he said. “Just having a routine and being consistent with it. That’s kind of a focus of mine coming into this year, kind of doing the same things every day, and being committed to it. And I think if I focused on that, it’ll transfer over into the game.”

It looks as if Greenway will start this season skating alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite Marcus Foligno. That hulking trio has been working together in training camp and boasts a ton of potential as a shutdown line if coach Dean Evason chooses to deploy them in that way.

As for Greenway, he’s thinking bigger than that. He doesn’t just want to be a shutdown player on defense. He wants to be an impact player on offense.

“I think this is going to be a big year for me,” Greenway said. “I think I need to definitely have more of an impact than I did last year. Just to be more of an impact player every day, each month, every year, and just continue to progress and get better. I think this year should definitely be an improvement on last year.”

Mr. January?

It has become a running joke with the Wild: Joel Eriksson Ek usually dominates preseason fitness testing so effortlessly that he has earned the nickname Mr. September.

Heck, some players even had shirts made last season with Eriksson Ek’s faced plastered on the front.

That nickname doesn’t exactly fit this season with the start pushed back to now. Maybe time for a new nickname?

“I think Mr. September has trickled into Mr. January,” Foligno said. “Luckily, I think we don’t have much testing, so for us, we don’t have to see him dominate everything.”

Helmet decal

For the first time in the franchise’s 20-year history, the Wild will have a sponsored helmet decal this season. The company of choice is a surprise.

After holding the naming rights for the home arena in downtown St. Paul since June 15, 2000, on Friday afternoon the Wild announced that the Xcel Energy logo will be plastered on players’ helmets.

“Xcel Energy has been an incredible team partner since our inaugural season, and we are proud to announce their logo will be the first-ever to appear on our helmets,” Wild president Matt Majka said in a release. “This partnership provides Xcel Energy with an extremely unique opportunity to showcase their brand throughout this season. We are grateful for their support. I would also like to thank the NHL for providing teams with this tremendous opportunity for brand placement.”