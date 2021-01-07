ST. PAUL — Wild defenseman Matt Dumba is active on social media, so as much as he tried to ignore the seemingly endless trade rumors this offseason, he couldn’t escape them.

That started to get to the 26-year-old defenseman. He has grown up in the Twin Cities, so to speak, made a life here, and the idea of change scares him.

“This is where I want to be,” Dumba said. “I don’t want to move nowhere.”

That’s something he made clear to Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who listened to trade offers for Dumba this offseason, presumably in search for a No. 1 center. There’s no hard feelings on Dumba’s end; he understands Guerin has to do his due diligence.

“He wouldn’t be being a good GM if he did otherwise,” Dumba said. “We understand that. The transparency between me and Billy has been good. I’ve honestly (blocked out) a lot of those thoughts when I do see (the trade rumors).”

Perhaps in the coming months, Dumba will make himself too valuable to trade. He was considered more or less untouchable a couple of seasons ago, flirting with a 30-goal pace before suffering a torn pectoral muscle during a fight. That injury delayed his rise up the ranks, and while he rehabbed tirelessly the following offseason —and prided himself on feeling 100 percent heading into last season — the negative effects lingered without him even realizing it.

It was a humbling experience.

“It took me awhile to step back from it and evaluate my game,” he said. “I just didn’t feel comfortable at the start. I didn’t realize the effect that the injury had on myself. I was working hard. I wanted to play better. I just couldn’t find it those first couple months.”

He started to figured it out shortly after Christmas, then the league went into a shutdown due to to COVID concerns. He used that time wisely, and actually felt like his game was where it needed to be during the qualifying series with the Vancouver Canucks. Unfortunately for Dumba, he couldn’t get on a roll and the Wild bowed out quickly with a 3-1 series loss to the Canucks.

Now, with a full offseason to actually work on his game rather than rehab, Dumba is feeling like himself again. His slap shot looks as powerful as ever, and his speed through the neutral zone is noticeable.

“You ask anyone who’s coming back from a significant injury like that and there’s a process to go through to get back,” he said. “It just doesn’t happen like that like I thought. It was kind of naive thinking that way. It was a good reality check for me. I feel better now and know what I have to bring into each game and what kind of energy intensity I have to bring to the game to be successful.”

As for the trade rumors that will inevitably come up this season?

“It’s part of the business, man,” Dumba said. ” I’ve been going through this. For seven years now I’ve been on the block and I haven’t been moved yet. I think I’m good.”