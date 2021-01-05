Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach Jim Scanlan did not mince words when discussing the team’s series at No. 4 Ohio State last weekend.

“That was just a good old-fashioned, take-you-out-behind-the-woodshed butt-kicking that Ohio State gave us,” he said.

The Buckeyes cruised to a pair of dominant victories of 4-1 and 7-1, while outshooting BSU 114-30 for the weekend.

“They played extremely well and we did not,” Scanlan said. “Good teams can expose things and they certainly did.”

“I think we can just take it as a learning experience, if anything,” added sophomore forward Reece Hunt, who assisted on both of the team’s goals. “We watched a lot of video. It definitely wasn’t easy to watch, but I think we’ve learned a lot. We’ve seen our flaws and what we can work on.”

Beaver goaltenders had their hands full against the Buckeyes.

Following Kerigan Dowhy’s 42-save outing Friday, freshman Hannah Hogenson made her collegiate debut Saturday and posted 48 saves while conceding five goals over the first two periods before Lexi Baker entered in relief for the final frame.

“I thought (Hogenson) did extremely well in a challenging situation,” Scanlan said. “She handled herself very well. Very calm, very composed. She made some really, really good saves. Unfortunately, looking at the scoreline, you’d think she didn’t play well. That’s not the case at all.”

Fortunately, for the Beavers, they won’t face a 15-hour bus ride for this weekend’s series. They’ll welcome Minnesota State to the Sanford Center for the team’s first home series in a month. Puck drop is set for 3:07 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, and 2:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.

“You just have that sick feeling in your stomach. You want to make up for your last time out,” Scanlan told his team Monday about moving on from last weekend. “That’s the beauty of our game is we’re going to get an opportunity and we’re going to be at home.”

BSU (1-4-1) already faced the Mavericks (2-7-1) last month in Mankato, the result being a 2-2 tie with a shootout win for the Beavers and a 5-3 defeat.

“I think playing a team for the second time you start to learn their strategies and their tendencies,” Hunt said. “It’s good to know going in and knowing their team, but I know they’re a good team. Every weekend matters. This weekend is going to be a big six points for us.”

MSU turned heads in its first series of 2021. The Mavericks had top-ranked Wisconsin on the ropes last weekend in Mankato, losing to the Badgers 3-2 and 1-0 in games that were decided in the third period.

“We’re going to have a challenge because Mankato is playing extremely well,” Scanlan said. “They’re coming off a series where they played Wisconsin really close both nights. It’s certainly not going to be easier by any stretch of the imagination. But certainly anytime you play here at the Sanford Center, that’s always a plus and I know our group is looking forward to it.”

At a glance

Who: BSU vs. Minnesota State

Where: Sanford Center

When: 3:07 p.m. Friday; 2:07 p.m. Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM & 94.3 FM

Web stream: FloHockey.tv