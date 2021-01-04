Minnesota Hockey, the governing body for amateur hockey in the state, has been hard at work to get players and teams back on the ice. The organization's executive director, Glen Andresen, joins The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers to discuss how teams are getting back on the ice on Jan. 4. He discusses some of the key rules that have been implemented to try to ensure the sport will not be shut down again this season and gives an update on mouth guard requirements, what masks players will be permitted to wear and more.
If people have more questions about the return to play protocol, visit www.minnesotahockey.org or contact Mike Terwilliger of Minnesota Hockey https://www.minnesotahockey.org/page/show/86521-board-of-directors.
