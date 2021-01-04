GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- There will not be home hockey games in Ralph Engelstad Arena this weekend after all.

For the second-straight week, a COVID-19 outbreak within Omaha's hockey team has forced the postponement of games against North Dakota.

Last weekend's games, scheduled to be held in Omaha's Baxter Arena, are now set for Jan. 29-30 in Omaha.

This weekend's games will now be played Feb. 19-20 in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

According to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, "due to a continuing combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Omaha hockey program," the Mavericks will not have the personnel required to play.

The NCHC requires teams to have 15 skaters, two goalies, two staff members and one medical professional.

According to the league, "the decision to postpone the series is consistent with the NCHC’s COVID-19 protocols, developed by the Conference’s Health & Safety Competitions Committee."

Fans who had tickets for this weekend's games are asked to hold onto them. They will be good for the Feb. 19-20 series.

UND was scheduled to have 1,000 fans in Ralph Engelstad Arena this week (8.5% capacity), the maximum allowed under the state of North Dakota's current COVID-19 guidelines.

The Fighting Hawks cruised through their first 10 games, which were played in a bubble-like format in Omaha, without a problem from Dec. 1-21. UND went 7-2-1 during its 10 games in the NCHC Pod.

Since leaving the Pod, playing games hasn't been so easy.

According to multiple sources, UND coach Brad Berry wants to play games and has been seeking alternate options. As of late Monday morning, nothing had been found yet.

The NCHC built open weekends into the schedule for COVID-19 makeups.

Less than 10 days into the second half of the season, those dates are already filling up for UND and Omaha.

The Fighting Hawks last played a game on Dec. 20 against Miami. UND won that contest 6-2, then left the Omaha Pod for Christmas break.

UND returned to practice Dec. 28 with four-straight games scheduled against Omaha. It was expected to be a showdown between the teams that finished the Pod in first and second place, but all four games have now been pushed back.

The league's other series over the weekend -- Colorado College vs. Denver, St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth and Western Michigan vs. Miami -- were all played as scheduled.

UND's remaining regular-season schedule

Jan. 15-16 -- at Denver

Jan. 22-23 -- COLORADO COLLEGE

Jan. 29-30 -- at Omaha

Feb. 5-6 -- DENVER

Feb. 12-13 -- at Colorado College

Feb. 19-20 -- OMAHA

Feb. 26 -- at Omaha

March 5 -- OMAHA