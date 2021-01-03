SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. -- Lake Superior State scored twice in the third period, including an equalizer with less than two minutes to play, to force a 2-2 tie with the Bemidji State men’s hockey team on Sunday afternoon. The No. 19 Lakers (4-1-3) won the exhibition shootout 1-0 to conclude the nonconference series.

Brendan Harris scored his third goal of the weekend for the Beavers (2-3-2), while Nick Cardelli totaled a goal and an assist in the tie.

Harris opened the scoring with a 4-on-4 goal nearly halfway through the first period, spotting BSU a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

Bemidji State put together a strong second period, outshooting LSSU 12-4, but only had one goal to show for it.

Cardelli received a Lukas Sillinger pass from behind the defense and extended the lead to 2-0 on a breakaway goal with 8:01 to play in the second, pushing the advantage to 2-0.

Lake Superior State found new life in the final frame.

Only one second after a BSU penalty expired, William Riedell snuck a shot under the crossbar with 13:58 remaining in regulation to eat into the Beavers’ lead.

The Lakers had pulled goaltender Mareks Mitens for an extra attacker when Ashton Calder tied the game with 1:37 to go in regulation. Calder was perched in front of the crease where he redirected Jacob Nordqvist’s shot for the tying score and a trip to overtime.

A hooking call gave BSU a power play during the extra stanza, but the LSSU penalty kill snuffed out the opportunity and the game ended in a tie.

Miroslav Mucha scored the lone goal of the exhibition shootout to win it 1-0 for the Lakers after seven rounds.

Despite 12 penalties being called, neither team converted on the power play. Bemidji State finished 0-for-7 on the man advantage, while Lake Superior State was held 0-for-5.

Netminder Zach Driscoll turned aside 28 of 30 shots for BSU, while Mitens posted 29 saves on 31 shots.

The Beavers will continue their road trip with a two-game set at Bowling Green on Thursday, Jan. 7, and Friday, Jan. 8. Both games are scheduled for 6:07 p.m.

No. 19 Lake Superior State 2, Bemidji State 2 (OT)

BSU 1 1 0 0 -- 2

LSSU 0 0 2 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU, Harris (Cardelli), 8:48, 4v4.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Cardelli (L. Sillinger, Kirkup), 11:59.

Third period -- 3, LSSU, Riedell (Puricelli, Eriksson), 6:02; 4, LSSU, Calder (Nordqvist, Riedell), 18:23, 6v5.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (28-30); LSSU, Mitens (29-31).