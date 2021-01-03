Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was relaxing at home with his wife Danielle on Saturday night with the couple’s four children scattered about the house.

That’s when general manager Bill Guerin called to let Spurgeon know that he would be dropping by with coach Dean Evason. They had some news they wanted to share with him in person.

While the 31-year-old Spurgeon likely knew what that meant, despite his claims to the contrary, his 6-year-old daughter Colbie was pretty confused. All she knew was her dad’s boss was standing in the family’s living room.

“He asked the kids what they thought he was going to ask me and my daughter gave a pretty unique answer,” Spurgeon said. “She asked if he was firing me.”

Everyone laughed, and the tension melted away in an instant.

“I loved it,” Guerin said. “It was just such an honest question. Oh, my god, it was great.”

No. They were not there to fire Spurgeon. Quite the opposite. They were there to name Spurgeon the second full-time captain in franchise history — and they wanted to do it with his family by his side.

“We just thought it would be a nice touch,” Guerin said. “It was a good visit. We had a chance to sit down and discuss all the responsibilities and some of the things we want to do. I think in naming a new captain, especially somebody that’s been here for a long time, it’s important to have an open line of communication, and we let Jared know the direction we want to go in.”

Less than 24 hours later, on the day players reported to training camp, Spurgeon stood in the locker room at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul and was introduced formally as the captain in front of his teammates. It was an equally special moment for him, right up there with celebrating with his family the night before.

“To be able to accept an honor like that in front of (my family) was awesome,” Spurgeon said. “To be able to get ribbed a little after and joke around (with teammates) was great, too.”

All jokes aside, though, this is something Spurgeon takes very seriously. He knows he has big shoes to fill, replacing Mikko Koivu, a popular veteran who was named the first full-time captain more than a decade ago and is no longer with the team, and is confident he’s the right person to do it.

“It’s a huge honor to me, and I’m not going to take it lightly,” Spurgeon said. “We have a lot of work to do to get to the goal we all want.”

It marks another chapter in Spurgeon’s unlikely story as he has gone from training camp invitee to face of the franchise.

Not bad for a guy whose NHL debut more than 10 years ago was so surprising that head equipment manager Tony DaCosta didn’t even have a jersey ready for him when he arrived.

Since then, Spurgeon has made it tough for anybody to forget his name. He has emerged as a steady force on the blue line, for which the Wild rewarded him with a seven-year, $53.025 million contract extension last offseason.

That deal officially kicks in this season — the average annual value of $7.575 million is the largest in franchise history — giving Spurgeon even more responsibility to shoulder.

It’s nothing his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame can’t handle. He has proven that throughout his career.

There’s hope that Spurgeon’s unconventional path resonates even more so now that he’s the captain. It proves he is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed at a high level, according to Guerin, and that’s the identity he wants the Wild to have moving forward.

“You want to win the Stanley Cup?” Guerin said. “We have to earn it. We have to sacrifice. We have to do things that maybe some nights we don’t want to do. We have to do the hard things. If we take a look at Spurge’s path, his career, he’s done the hard things, he’s done the sacrifice, and that’s what we need to do as a team.”

While he never has been the biggest or strongest guy on the ice, and never will be, Spurgeon is an elite player in his own right. He recorded 12 goals and 20 assists in 62 games last season, and has 82 goals and 198 assists for his career.

That said, Spurgeon’s impact transcends the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Not only does he consistently chip in on the offensive end, he effortlessly eliminates scoring chances on the defensive end.

Perhaps now that Spurgeon is the captain, more casual fans will start to appreciate how good a player he is. While he consistently is among the NHL’s most underrated players, it’s going to be hard to fly under the radar with a “C” on his chest.

“That’s a public perception maybe,” Guerin said. “He’s no secret in the world of hockey. He hasn’t been a secret for quite some time. He has the respect of his teammates and the players around the league and the coaches around the league.”

As well as every coach he’s ever played for along the way. Whether it’s been Mike Yeo, Bruce Boudreau or current head coach Dean Evason, they all have had an affinity for Spurgeon in some way, shape or form.

That same thing goes for owner Craig Leipold, president Matt Majka and pretty much anybody else who has come into contact with Spurgeon over the course of his career. It’s a big reason he was named captain over veteran guys like Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Both will continue to serve as alternate captains.

“There was nobody that was against this,” Guerin said. “From the day I got this job, Spurge is the guy that I heard all about. He’s the guy that people in this organization gravitate towards. They love him. I had to see for myself and get to know him. There are a lot of people that were in support of this.”

Now, there are some that might question whether Spurgeon has the demeanor to be captain. He isn’t the most vocal guy in the locker room, which often is considered a prerequisite for the role.

That’s not an issue for Guerin, who played alongside his fair share of captains during his playing career, and noted that some of the best, like Sidney Crosby and Scott Stevens, among others, really didn’t have to say much.

“They just let their game do the talking,” Guerin said. “You don’t have to give the best Knute Rockne speeches or anything like that to be a good captain. We chose Jared for certain reasons, and we don’t want him to change.”

He doesn’t plan on it.

“I feel like when I see something that has to be said that I definitely do speak up,” Spurgeon said. “If I try and change, then I think guys can see right through it. There are guys that are more vocal. We have plenty of those guys as well. We have tons of leaders in that room. We’re all going to work together to get to that end goal we all want so badly.”