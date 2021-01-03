SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. -- Brendan Harris and the Bemidji State men’s hockey team got the best of Lake Superior State on Saturday evening, topping the No. 19 Lakers 4-1 thanks to a trio of third-period goals.

The game was tied at 1-all when Harris beat goaltender Marek Mitens for the winning goal with 9:31 to go in the third period. Harris and Aaron Miller later added a pair of empty-net goals to pad the lead.

Kyle Looft notched his first collegiate goal and handed the Beavers (2-3-1) the lead late in the first period. The sophomore defenseman fired a shot from the slot that trickled past Mitens and eventually found its way into the back of the net.

In the second period, Miroslav Mucha was stationed by the right post when he picked the top left corner for the tying goal at 5:26 of the frame.

The score held firm until midway through the third period when Harris beat Mitens to the far post with his glove-side goal. Lukas Sillinger and Brad Johnson assisted on the go-ahead marker that came just five seconds after the team’s power play had ended.

The Lakers (4-1-2) pulled Mitens for an extra attacker with 1:10 to play. Aaron Miller tallied his first goal of the season on an empty-netter before Harris added his second goal of the game by scoring on the open net.

Harris now leads the Beavers with five points on the season and is tied for the lead in goals with three, alongside Ethan Somoza.

Zach Driscoll saved 30 of 31 shots to earn the win, while Mitens made 29 saves on 31 shots.

Neither power-play unit found much luck, as the Lakers finished 0-for-5 and the Beavers 0-for-6 on the man advantage.

Bemidji State will look to sweep the nonconference series when they return to the ice at 2:07 p.m. Sunday.

Bemidji State 4, No. 19 Lake Superior State 1

BSU 1 0 3 -- 4

LSSU 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU, Looft (Cardelli, Kirkup), 18:12.

Second period -- 2, LSSU, Mucha (unassisted), 5:26.

Third period -- 3, BSU, Harris (L. Sillinger, Johnson), 10:29; 4, BSU, Miller (Ierullo), 19:05, EN; 5, BSU, Harris (unassisted), 19:41, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (30-31); LSSU, Mitens (29-31).