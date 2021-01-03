COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team didn’t have an answer for No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes (4-2-0) finished off the series sweep with a dominant 7-1 win.

Freshman goaltender Hannah Hogenson made her collegiate debut in net for the Beavers (1-4-1) and stopped 48 of 53 shots over 40 minutes. Junior Lexi Baker saved 13 of 15 shots in relief during the third period.

Paetyn Levis gave OSU a 1-0 lead five minutes into the contest, only for Lindsey Featherstone to bury her first goal of the season to level the score moments later.

Five minutes after the equalizer, Tatum Skaggs netted her first of two goals to give the Buckeyes a 2-1 lead at the intermission, and they never looked back.

Jennifer Gardiner tallied two goals in the second period and Jenna Buglioni scored another to bring the score to 5-1 through 40 minutes. Riley Brengman and Skaggs each added goals in the third period to cap the weekend sweep for Ohio State.

OSU outshot the Beavers 68-14 for the game. BSU also racked up 28 blocked shots defensively.

Amanda Thiele made 13 saves to earn the win in goal.

The Buckeyes were held 0-for-3 on the power play, while Bemidji State finished 0-for-2 on the advantage.

The Beavers will return to Sanford Center for their first home series of 2021 next weekend against Minnesota State. The series opener is set for 3:07 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, with the finale scheduled for 2:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.

No. 4 Ohio State 7, Bemidji State 1

BSU 1 0 0 -- 1

OSU 2 3 2 -- 7

First period -- 1, OSU, Levis (Bink, Savander), 4:56; 2, BSU, Featherstone (Moser, Hunt), 8:11; 3, OSU, Skaggs (Schepers), 13:15.

Second period -- 4, OSU, Gardiner (Savander, Buglioni), 6:38; 5, OSU, Buglioni (Gardiner), 14:11; 6, OSU, Gardiner (Rosenthal, Bizal), 15:45.

Third period -- 7, OSU, Brengman (Bizal, Skaggs), 7:02; 8, OSU, Skaggs (unassisted), 11:16.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Hogenson (48-53), Baker (13-15); OSU, Thiele (13-14).