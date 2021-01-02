COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kerigan Dowhy posted 42 saves, finishing one shy of matching her career high, as the senior goaltender helped the Bemidji State women’s hockey team hang with No. 4 Ohio State on Friday. The Buckeyes (3-2-0) clung to a one-goal lead late in the third period before a pair of goals sealed a 4-1 victory.

Jenna Buglioni had a hand in all four OSU goals, notching two goals with two assists.

The freshman forward put Ohio State on the board with under four minutes to go in the first period. She assisted on Gabby Rosenthal’s strike two minutes later to give the Buckeyes a 2-0 lead at the intermission.

Blueliner Mak Langei recorded her first goal of the season at 13:36 of the second period to halve the deficit for the Beavers (1-3-1).

Dowhy prevented OSU from extending its lead until the final five minutes of the game. Buglioni buried her second goal with 4:21 remaining before Jennifer Gardiner’s empty-netter in the final minute finalized the score.

BSU was outshot 46-16, including 22-2 in the first period. Additionally, the Beavers totaled a season-high 28 blocked shots, with Langei recording nine of them.

Andrea Braendli posted 15 saves to earn the win in net for Ohio State.

BSU stayed out of the penalty box, and OSU killed its lone penalty of the game.

Bemidji State will look to split the series when the teams square off again at 2:07 p.m. Saturday.

No. 4 Ohio State 4, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

OSU 2 0 2 -- 4

First period -- 1, OSU, Buglioni (Rosenthal, Brengman), 15:16; 2, OSU, Rosenthal (Gardiner, Buglioni), 17:26.

Second period -- 3, BSU, Langei (DeGeorge, Hunt), 13:36.

Third period -- 4, OSU, Buglioni (Jaques, Maltais), 15:39; 5, OSU, Gardiner (Buglioni), 19:19, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (42-45); OSU, Braendli (15-16).