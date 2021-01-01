BLAINE, Minn. -- One enduring lesson from 2020, as the pandemic had devastating impacts on nearly every aspect of our lives, is that it is OK to ask for help. The need for assistance may come in times when you are struggling physically, mentally or financially.

And the need for a hand up can even be felt at the neighborhood hockey rink.

In the northern suburbs of the Twin Cities, 2020 ended with hundreds of people stepping up to help support Fogerty Arena in Blaine, lovingly known as the “Ice House” by countless folks who have played hockey, watched games or participated in curling leagues there over the past 38 years.

With the pandemic causing two lengthy shutdowns of hockey statewide -- one in the spring and another around Thanksgiving, which will be lifted on Jan. 4 -- the fiscal impact has been notable. For non-profit organizations like this one, it quickly became apparent that there was trouble on the horizon as the lockdowns stretched on.

Expenses normal, revenues gone

Rob Hall is in his 21st season of management at Fogerty, which is home to the Spring Lake Park and Blaine high school hockey programs. He noted that in December alone, the bills for electric, water, gas, health insurance for the rink employees and payments on a loan from a 2013 expansion amounted to about $100,000, with zero incoming revenue. The facility had received a government PPP loan early in the pandemic, as well as a grant from the city of Blaine, but it would not be enough.

“We had enough funds that we probably could have made it to the end of January, but that would’ve been about it,” Hall said. “We actually started the fund-raising efforts back in the summer, because we knew we had a long way to go to recover from that first shutdown. When this (shutdown) happened and there was no end in sight, we had to do something.”

So the arena board and a number of alumni from Blaine and Spring Lake Park harnessed the power of social media, starting a GoFundMe page and creating a video starring NHLers from the two high school programs like Nick Bjugstad, Riley Tufte and David Backes, along with 2018 curling gold medalist John Shuster. They shared stories about how much the facility meant to them, and why financial gifts were so in need.

“I played there literally from the time I was a mite until I was 18, so it’s a place that shaped my childhood. I know what a great job they do there and I still go back in the summers and skate with some of the former Bengals,” said Bjugstad, the 2010 Mr. Hockey Award winner who was traded to the Minnesota Wild in September. “To see what they’re going through, it’s hard, so any way we can get the message out and help them stay afloat in some tough times, we’ll do.”

Big-name backing

It would’ve been easy for the organizers to hit up players like Bjugstad and Backes, who have had notable fiscal success in their pro careers, for money, but the feeling was their words mattered more than their wallets.

“We wanted their verbal support more than their dollar support,” Hall said. “Those guys get hit up for anything and everything because of their status and what they’ve been able to accomplish through hockey. So the last thing we wanted to do is go to them for financial help. We thought it was more valuable for them to be a part of the video. That was invaluable.”

They are also getting assistance from an arena patron with a unique avenue to assist. Landon Johnson founded SotaStick in 2015 to make bottle openers out of old wooden hockey sticks. While he was a regular weekly skater at men’s league games at Fogerty, Johnson expanded the business to sell dozens of different shirt designs that evoke nostalgia for many Minnesota sports fans, paying homage to places like Met Center, the Miracle on Ice, the Metrodome and some of the more colorful past characters from the local sports scene. When he learned of Fogerty’s fundraising efforts, Johnson got permission to design and sell T-shirts featuring the arena and curling club logos, with $10 from each sale going to the arena fund.

The T-shirts went up for sale on SotaStickCo.com on Monday, Dec. 28, and by New Year’s Eve more than 220 had already been sold.

“I figured we could do something with our platform,” Johnson said. “We’re going to donate anywhere between $2,000 and $3,000 from this week. We’ll leave it up for a bit and see where it goes.”

Cold comfort

Just last winter, Fogerty hosted a Minnesota Gophers “Skate the Cities” event where the team practiced there, then hosted a skating party and autograph session. It was a special event at a special place for Gophers forward Bryce Brodzinski, who learned the game at Fogerty and said the “Ice House” is more than just a clever nickname.

“I really liked how cold it is. A lot of teams that came there to play us weren’t used to that and it gave us a little bit of an advantage,” said Brodzinski, who was the 2019 Mr. Hockey at Blaine. “During the winter they’d leave the Zamboni door open to the outside and it feels like -20 inside the rink. It’s a different place to be, but definitely one of my favorite things about it.”