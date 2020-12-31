BEMIDJI -- The last time Bemidji State and Lake Superior State met, it brought the curtain down on the 2019-20 men’s college hockey season.

That’s no exaggeration. The Beavers’ 3-1 win in Game 3 of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinal series on March 8 turned out to be the final NCAA hockey contest prior to the pandemic-induced cancellation of the season days later.

The teams will pop the champagne on 2021 this weekend in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., for their first action of the New Year. The first game of the nonconference series is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. Saturday, with the finale set for 2:07 p.m. Sunday.

The Lakers carried the No. 7 seed when they ventured to the Sanford Center to open last season’s WCHA Playoffs. BSU prevailed 2-0 in Game 1, but LSSU captured a 5-3 victory one night later to force a deciding Game 3.

Goals from Ethan Somoza, Adam Brady and Owen Sillinger lifted the 10th-ranked Beavers to a 3-1 triumph that advanced them to the league semifinals. Little did they know that that’d be the last college hockey game anywhere for eight months.

Since then, Bemidji State has dealt with COVID-related postponements as it ventures into 2021 at 1-3-1 overall. The team’s most recent action two weeks ago saw BSU fall 5-4 and tie 1-1 at No. 5 Minnesota State.

As for the Lakers, they’ve climbed to No. 19 in this week’s USCHO.com poll and sit at 4-0-2 on the season. Two of those wins came against Division III Adrian College, but LSSU can only play the games placed in front of them.

“We’ve seen a lot of Lake State over the years,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “They’re a good hockey team. Right now, they’re undefeated, so that means their record is better than our record and we’re looking up to them. And we’re going into their rink. It’s challenging.”

By the time puck drop rolls around Saturday, Lake Superior State will have gone 27 days without a game.

Likewise, Bemidji State played its season opener Nov. 22 and then went 20 days without playing before suiting up for four games in nine days to close out the 2020 portion of its schedule. And right as the Beavers were finally getting games in, it was time for Christmas break.

“We’re just trying to get into a rhythm,” Serratore said. “We’ve actually been in a pretty good rhythm as of late. Hopefully we can continue on and get our games in the second half of the year and play some. That’s what it’s all about right now.”

The Beavers were originally scheduled to face Alaska Anchorage this weekend to begin conference play. Instead, BSU will open league action next week as the team continues its road trip at Bowling Green.

“It’s been hard,” senior defenseman Tyler Vold said of the unpredictable season. “Just what a crazy year. The thing is, everyone’s dealing with it. We’re trying to take it one day at a time and just trying to win that COVID battle.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at Lake Superior State

Where: Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

When: 4:07 p.m. Saturday; 2:07 p.m. Sunday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM

Web stream: FloHockey.tv