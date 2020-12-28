University of Minnesota men's hockey assistant coach Garrett Raboin discusses some of the keys to his team's fast start and No. 1 rating in NCAA Division I. He also discusses some of the key players, how he is armchair quarterbacking a team during the holiday break, some of the Gophers' key players, playing Arizona State this weekend and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.
