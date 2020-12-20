MANKATO -- A pair of first-period tallies stood as the lone goals in a 1-1 tie Saturday night for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team at No. 5 Minnesota State.

The Beavers (1-3-1) had a chance to win the nonconference game in overtime when the Mavericks (3-1-1) were called for too many men, but the 3-on-3 period elapsed without a goal. MSU won the exhibition shootout 1-0 after five rounds.

Zach Driscoll totaled a season-high 40 saves in net for BSU, including several crucial stops in the third period and overtime to keep the score level.

Making his first start in goal for Minnesota State, Boston College graduate transfer Ryan Edquist totaled 16 saves.

Bemidji State took its first lead of the weekend with under eight minutes to go in the first period.

Tyler Jubenvill fired a shot from the high slot that was redirected in front of the net by Lukas Sillinger for the opening goal.

Only 18 seconds later, Reggie Lutz equalized for the Mavericks.

MSU had plenty of zone time over the next two periods, and outshot BSU 29-9 during the final 40 minutes of regulation, but Driscoll kept the Beavers in the game.

Only 39 seconds into 3-on-3 overtime, Minnesota State was penalized for too many men on the ice. BSU could not convert during the 4-on-3 advantage, though Owen Sillinger came close on a shot that went off Edquist’s stick. Nick Cardelli denied a shorthanded breakaway by Jake Jaremko late in the penalty and the overtime eventually expired without a goal.

Julian Napravnik netted the lone goal of the exhibition shootout with his fifth-round tally.

BSU finished 0-for-2 on the power play and held MSU scoreless on its single man advantage.

The Beavers will have next weekend off for the holidays. They’re next scheduled to face Lake Superior State in a nonconference series Jan. 2-3 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

No. 5 Minnesota State 1, Bemidji State 1

BSU 1 0 0 0 -- 1

MSU 1 0 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU, L. Sillinger (Jubenvill, Harris), 12:06; 2, BSU, Lutz (Jaremko), 12:24.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (40-41); MSU, Edquist (16-17).