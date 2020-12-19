MANKATO -- A third-period rally came up short Friday night as the Bemidji State men’s hockey team fell 5-4 to No. 5 Minnesota State in the first game of a nonconference series at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

A 2-0 first-period lead by the Mavericks (3-1-0) gave way in the second period when the Beavers (1-3-0) stormed back to level the score at 3-all. MSU tallied twice more before the period was out as Julian Napravnik netted the eventual game winner in the team’s home opener.

Ethan Somoza totaled two goals and an assist to pace BSU with three points, while Cade Borchardt recorded four points from two goals and two assists for the Mavericks.

The first three goals of the game arrived via the power play.

Borchardt buried a rebound that rang off the post to put MSU on top with his first goal at 5:44 of the opening frame.

Napravnik scored the first of his two goals on a one-timer from Akito Hirose for the Mavericks’ second power-play goal with one minute to go in the period. The play was reviewed after the net was dislodged by goaltender Zach Driscoll’s skate almost simultaneously as the puck crossed the goal line, and the call on the ice stood.

Six minutes into the second period, Owen Sillinger fired from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Somoza for the power-play goal. The goal was Bemidji State’s first of the year on the man advantage.

Minutes later during a 4-on-4 situation, Ryan Sandelin tapped in a loose puck that trickled behind Driscoll to extend the lead to 3-1.

Somoza again reduced the deficit to one goal when his shot deflected off netminder Dryden McKay and the stick of Jared Spooner for a BSU goal. Somoza tallied his second goal in 3 minutes, 5 seconds when he skated to a breakaway goal and tied the game at 3-3 with 4:35 to go in the second.

Just as the Beavers appeared to have all the momentum on their side, Borchardt netted his second goal on Napravnik’s pass from beside the cage with 2:45 to go in the frame.

The Mavericks’ lead grew to 5-3 when Napravnik teamed up with Dallas Gerads for a give-and-go goal in the final minute of a wild second period.

BSU put together a strong third period, outshooting Minnesota State 11-6, and eventually narrowed the gap in the final minutes.

During a delayed penalty, Tyler Vold scored with an extra attacker on the ice to narrow the deficit to 5-4 with under five minutes to play.

Unable to convert on the power play, the Beavers again pulled Driscoll for an extra skater with 1:40 to go, but could not find an equalizer.

MSU scored on each of its two power plays, marking the first time this season the Bemidji State penalty kill has conceded a goal. BSU finished 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

McKay saved 23 of 27 shots in the win, while Driscoll stopped 35 of 40 shots.

The teams are set to square off again Saturday to close out the 2020 portion of the season. Puck drop is set for 5:07 p.m. in Mankato.

No. 5 Minnesota State 5, Bemidji State 4

BSU 0 3 1 -- 4

MSU 2 3 0 -- 5

First period -- 1, MSU, Borchardt (Furry, Smith), 5:44, PP; 2, MSU, Napravnik (Hirose, Borchardt), 19:00, PP.

Second period -- 3, BSU, O. Sillinger (Somoza, Vold), 5:56, PP; 4, MSU, Sandelin (Zmolek, Spooner), 10:07, 4v4; 5, BSU, Somoza (unassisted), 12:20; 6, BSU, Somoza (Martin), 15:25; 7, MSU, Borchardt (Napravnik, Hirose), 17:15; 8, MSU, Napravnik (Gerads, Borchardt), 19:23.

Third period -- 9, BSU, Vold (Johnson, Kirkup), 15:29, 6v5.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (35-40); McKay (23-27).