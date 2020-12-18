MANKATO -- A trio of third-period goals doomed the Bemidji State women’s hockey team in a 5-3 loss at Minnesota State on Friday afternoon.

Goals by Ellie Moser, Paige Beebe and Graysen Myers spotted the Beavers (1-2-1) a 3-2 lead through the opening two periods. However, the Mavericks (2-5-1) totaled three goals over the final frame to clinch the win and take four Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings points from the series.

Jamie Nelson handed MSU a 1-0 lead at the first intermission thanks to her power-play goal.

Moser tallied her third goal of the season off of a backdoor pass from Lindsey Featherstone that tied the score at 1-all early in the second period. The junior has scored in each of BSU’s last three games and is tied with Clair DeGeorge for the team lead in goals.

Beebe put the Beavers ahead 2-1 with a one-timer near the midpoint in the period, her second goal of the year.

Claire Butorac scored on a screened Kerigan Dowhy to tie the game at 2-all with 5:54 remaining in the second.

With 16 seconds left in the period, Myers hoisted a shot from point-blank range past Lauren Barbro to lift BSU back in front at intermission.

The Mavericks were on the power play when Kelsey King deflected Anna Wilgren’s shot to again knot the score up at 3-all with 12:54 to go in the third.

Madison Mashuga scooped up a loose puck from the crease with 4:29 to play to score her first career goal and deliver MSU a 4-3 lead. Wilgren added an empty-net goal to bring the game to its final score.

Reece Hunt and Tina Kampa recorded two assists each for the Beavers, while Beebe added a helper to also finish with two points.

Dowhy posted 24 saves, while Barbro totaled 14 to earn her first career win.

Minnesota State finished 2-for-3 on the power play, while Bemidji State was held 0-for-2.

BSU will return after the holiday break for a Jan. 1-2 series at Ohio State to begin the 2021 portion of the schedule.

Minnesota State 5, Bemidji State 3

BSU 0 3 0 -- 3

MSU 1 1 3 -- 5

First period -- 1, MSU, Nelson (Wilgren), 15:16, PP.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Moser (Featherstone, Kampa), 1:29; 3, BSU, Beebe (Hunt, Kampa), 9:22; 4, MSU, Butorac (Howard, Nelson), 14:08; 5, BSU, Myers (Hunt, Beebe), 19:44.

Third period -- 6, MSU, King (Wilgren, Fleming), 7:06, PP; 7, MSU, Mashuga (King, Oelkers), 15:31; 8, MSU, Wilgren (Butorac), 19:37, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (24-28); MSU, Barbro (14-17).