BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team added two nonconference series to its schedule Friday when the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced schedule changes to replace open dates created by Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks opting out of the 2020-21 season.

The Beavers will now travel to Lake Superior State on Jan. 2-3. BSU was originally to host UAA that weekend.

The other new addition for BSU is a home series against Bowling Green on Jan. 21-22. Bemidji State was originally scheduled to travel to UAF that weekend.

The eight remaining WCHA teams will now play two games against each of the other schools for 14 total league games. The newly announced games are nonconference to maintain a balance of one league series per opponent.

The new additions bring the Beavers’ schedule to 23 games, including nine nonconference contests.

BSU is scheduled to close out the 2020 portion of its schedule with a nonconference series at Minnesota State this weekend. Friday's game is set for 7:37 p.m. and Saturday’s for 5:07 p.m.