MANKATO -- Kara Werth delivered an extra Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings point for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team with her shootout goal Thursday afternoon at Minnesota State. The teams played to a 2-2 tie following a scoreless overtime period, but Werth lifted the Beavers to a 1-0 shootout win after four rounds.

Paige Beebe and Ellie Moser scored for BSU (1-1-1), while goaltender Kerigan Dowhy made 27 saves in the tie.

Each of Bemidji State’s first three games this season have required overtime, though Thursday’s was the first to go to a shootout.

It was Beebe who opened the scoring at 6:40 of the first period. The senior scored off a backhanded pass from Clair DeGeorge to hand the visitors a 1-0 lead through one frame.

A Taylor Wemple shot for the Mavericks rang off the right post early in the second period, causing the goal light to briefly flash red. The play was reviewed moments later and officials stuck with their original call of no goal.

Not long after, Brittyn Fleming swept a rebound into the back of the net from the doorstep to level the score at 1-all. Kennedy Bobyck played the puck into Brooke Bryant, whose initial shot was turned aside by Dowhy before Fleming corralled the rebound.

With under four minutes to play in the frame, Moser launched the Beavers into the lead. The junior was positioned perfectly at the goal mouth to notch her second goal of the season. She collected a pass from Graysen Myers and deposited it past goalie Calla Frank at the backdoor for the go-ahead goal with 3:45 to play in the period.

However, the Mavericks (1-5-1) equalized again minutes later. Jamie Nelson scored from the left circle with only 1:47 remaining in the second to send the teams to intermission tied at 2-all.

Both the third period and 3-on-3 overtime ended scoreless to force a three-round shootout.

The teams remained deadlocked until Werth pocketed a goal in the fourth round. Tristen Truax’s shot missed at the other end, clinching two points in the WCHA standings for BSU.

Frank totaled 15 saves for MSU.

Each team was held 0-for-2 on the power play.

Bemidji State will wrap up the series, and the 2020 portion of the schedule, at 2:07 p.m. Friday in Mankato.

Bemidji State 2, Minnesota State 2 (BSU wins shootout)

BSU 1 1 0 0 -- 2

MSU 0 2 0 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU, Beebe (DeGeorge), 6:40.

Second period -- 2, MSU, Fleming (Bryant, Bobyck), 9:26; 3, BSU, Moser (Myers), 16:15; 4, MSU, Nelson (unassisted), 18:13.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (27-29); MSU, Frank (15-17).