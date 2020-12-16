The Western Collegiate Hockey Association women’s league announced Wednesday that the 2021 portion of its season will begin the week of Jan. 1-5.

The Beavers will open the New Year by traveling to Ohio State for a Jan. 1-2 series. The team will play 16 conference games over two months, concluding with a Feb. 26-27 home series against St. Cloud State. The other six WCHA teams will play 14 league games apiece.

Details regarding the WCHA Final Faceoff will be released at a later date, said a league news release.

BSU (1-1-0) was originally scheduled to open the pandemic-shortened season Nov. 20-21, but that series was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the SCSU program. Bemidji State’s second scheduled series, set for Dec. 4-5 against Minnesota State, was then postponed after COVID-19 cases within the BSU program prevented most of the team from practicing for two weeks due to quarantining.

Fresh off of a series split with SCSU to open the season, the Beavers are scheduled to conclude the first half Dec. 17-18 with a league series at Minnesota State.

2021 BSU women’s hockey schedule

Jan. 1-2 at Ohio State

Jan. 8-9 MINNESOTA STATE

Jan. 15-16 at St. Cloud State

Jan. 22-23 MINNESOTA DULUTH

Jan. 29-30 at Minnesota State

Feb. 12-13 at Wisconsin

Feb. 19-20 MINNESOTA

Feb. 26-27 ST. CLOUD STATE